Foreign studies - Dainikshiksha

Category: Foreign studies
Bangladeshi origin Anisha Faruk elected Oxford University SU president
Bangladeshi-origin student and former co-chair of the Oxford University Labour Club, has been elected president of the Oxford University Student Union. She clinched the victory in a tough election for President of the Oxford SU. The results were announced at an event at the Weston L
Duke University professor removed over 'Speak English' email
A US university professor has been removed as director of a graduate programme, amid a furore over an email she sent urging students not to speak Chinese. Megan Neely, an assistant professor at Duke University in North Carolina, said in an email to students that two unnamed faculty members of the
In Pakistan public education suffocates under surging population
school in northwest Pakistan students squeeze into makeshift classrooms where plastic tarps serve as walls and electricity is sparse, as a surging population overstretches the country’s fragile education system. Sandwiched behind desks like sardines, students repeat words learned in Pashto and Engl
After shooting, Florida to station police officer at every school
A police officer will be stationed at every public school in Florida, the state’s governor announced Friday as part of a plan to improve security following last week’s deadly high school shooting. President Donald Trump repeated his call, meanwhile, for arming some of America’s teachers and claimed the controversial proposal..
Trump says arming teachers could help prevent school massacres
US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that arming teachers could help prevent massacres like last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, voicing support for an idea backed by the National Rifle Association gun rights group. Trump made the comment during an emotional hour-long White House meeting with..
17 dead in Florida high school shooting
Police said a former student opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and sending scores of students fleeing into the streets in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. Frantic parents rushed to Marjory..
Harvard’s new president tasked with fending off doubt on higher education
The U.S. university of Harvard on Sunday named Lawrence Bacow its next president, saying he will lead the school to counter doubts and challenges against higher education. William Lee, chairman of the presidential search committee, said Bacow was picked “when the singular value of higher education and university research has..
In Syria, student dreams shattered by war
They once dreamt of becoming engineers, teachers or other professionals, but for tens of thousands of Syrian students those hopes were cut short by the war in their homeland. While some have managed to rebuild their lives overseas and others remain stranded in refugee camps, there are those who transformed..
Long-term truants make nervy school return in Iraq’s Mosul
After three years of forced truancy due to the Islamic State group’s seizure of the Iraqi city of Mosul, teenager Ali Salem waited nervously outside school to sit an English exam. Before heading out bright and early from a camp for the displaced in Hajj Ali, 60 kilometres (35 miles)..
25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire
Twenty-five people, most of them students, were killed Thursday when a blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in what officials said was one of the country’s worst fire disasters for years. The blaze broke out before dawn in the two-storey building, Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, located in the centre..
Gulshan Attack: Tahmid acquitted
Tahmid Hasib Khan, who was arrested for “instigating” the Gulshan café attackers and also charged with hiding information from police, is now free. A Dhaka court yesterday (16th April) acquitted Tahmid, on bail, of a charge filed for not giving information to police about the terrorist attack on Gulshan Holey..
Two killed in US school shooting
A man walked into a school in southern California Monday (10 April) and shot dead his estranged wife in front of her students, killing an eight-year-old boy in the crossfire before turning his gun on himself. Police said local resident Cedric Anderson had checked into the office as a visitor..
Prof Nirmala Rao next VC of Asian University for Women
Noted British political scientist prof Nirmala Rao has been appointed as new vice-chancellor (VC) of Asian University for Women (AUW). Her appointment will come into effect on 1 February, 2017, said a press release on Monday. Prof Rao, an expert on governance of cities, has served as pro-director of the..
IIT plans to enroll students from Bangladesh
Students from Bangladesh can now look forward to securing admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), one of the most prestigious and sought-after tech institutions in the world. The Institutes are planning to hold entrance tests abroad for the first time, including in SAARC countries for the upcoming year. However,..
Kochi University to introduce nursing course In Bangladesh
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would implement a project for improvement of nursing practicum in Bangladesh with the support of Kochi University of Japan. President of Kochi University of Japan Hiroko Minami during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Tejgaon office here on April 13 discussed..
Higher Study in Russia
Russia is one of the world’s largest countries, a traditional superpower and a centre of education for most of Eastern Europe. Its membership of the European Higher Education Area means that many Russian universities are now offering education in a more Westernized style, but studying an undergraduate degree in Russia..
Opportunities for Bangladeshi students for higher studies in Ireland
Citizens of Bangladesh who wish to pursue a course of study in Ireland must apply for a visa to enter Ireland before they travel. Since January 2011 there are changes to the immigration system for non-EEA students. If you are a Bangladeshi national coming to study in Ireland you must be..
Scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Netherlands 2016
Eligibility Your nationality is non-EEA. You are applying for a full-time bachelor’s or master’s program at one of the participating Dutch higher education institutions. You meet the specific requirements of the institution of your choice. You can find these on the website of the institution. You do not have a..