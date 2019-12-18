Medical - Dainikshiksha

Category: Medical
Country to get five more medical universities: PM
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday promised to set up five more medical universities in five divisional headquarters if her party is re-elected in the next national election. ‘If we can form the government again, then Inshallah we'll set up five more medical universities in five divisional h
DHAKA DENTAL COLLEGE Class boycott continues
Students of Dhaka Dental College at Mirpur in the capital continued class boycotts to press the demand for reinstating the previous principal who was recently transferred and made an officer on special duty. The ongoing unrest at the government run Dhaka Dental College was prompted by removal of pr
DMP announces parking plan ahead of MBBS admission test
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today (29 September) issued a car parking management plan as it has expected a huge rush of private cars centering the MBBS admission test scheduled to be held tomorrow. The one-hour admission test will start at 10am tomorrow. A total of 34,740 examinees are expe
No compromise with medical education: Nasim
Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim today said the government is sincerely working to improve quality of medical education for ensuring better healthcare facilities. “We will not make any compromise with medical education…without improvement of medical education, we could not create s
Lawmaker Thapa apologises for his remarks on medical students
Lawmaker Gagan Thapa has apologised for his remarks on female students pursuing medicine in Bangladesh. He said he had no intention of hurting students. “Students who pursued medicine in different foreign medical colleges couldn’t pass the examination conducted by Nepal Medical Council,” he said,
MBBS final-year student commits ‘suicide’
A female student of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house at Daspukur in the city on Thursday night. The deceased is Fahima Akhter Chandni, 24, an MBBS final-year student and wife of Salehin Rony.
MBBS admission test on Oct 5, BDS on Nov 9
The admission test for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) for academic session 2018-19 will be held on October 5 while Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) on November 9.
Sylhet medical mourns death of Nepali students
Sylhet’s Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College began a three-day mourn today, following the death of 13 of its students – all Nepalese – in yesterday’s plane crash at Kathmandu. Today, on the first day, they wore black badges and bunked all classes and examinations, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports quoting its Principal..
Plain crush: 13 passengers medical students
Thirteen Nepalese students of Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College, Sylhet, were among the 71 passengers aboard the US-Bangla Airlines that crushed in Nepal on Monday afternoon. All of the students were Nepalese and final year MBBS students, the medical college officials said. They are Sanjay Powdel, Sanjoya Maharajan, Nega Maharajan, Anjali..
RMU’s academic activities begin
Administrative and academic activities of Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) began here aiming at improving and expanding scopes of medical education, research and treatment in the region. In the preliminary stage, the activities will be operated from its temporary office in Rajshahi Medical College (RMC). The information was disclosed in a..
Watch, electronic devices banned in BDS admission test
Health ministry banned watch and other electronic devices in examination halls of admission test of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (2017-18) to be held on November 10. The decision came up at a meeting at health ministry on BDS admission test with Secretary (health education) Fayez Ahmmed in the chair, said..
MBBS admission test results published
The results of MBBS admission test in the country’s public and private medical colleges for academic session 2017-18 was published yesterday. A total of 80,818 candidates appeared at the admission test and 41,132 came out successful, said Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul..
No scope of question paper leak in MBBS admission test: Nasim
Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim yesterday said there was no scope for question paper leakage in MBBS admission test. “Rumour of question paper leakage was spread. Those who are doing this they are enemy of meritorious students,” he told newsmen while visiting an admission test centre at Dhaka..
Chittagong, Rajshahi medical varsities to follow BSMMU policy
The authorities of newly established Chittagong and Rajshahi Medical Universities would carry out their activities following the policy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday with Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim in the chair, an official release said. The..
Medical colleges to be brought under BSMMU
Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim has asked a five-member committee to come up with recommendations on how to bring the academic courses of medical colleges under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). The minister directed the committee headed by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Sirajul Islam to submit..
Admission of 6 private medical colleges suspended
The government on Thursday suspended admission of five private medical colleges and one dental college for the academic year 2017-18 for not complying rules and regulations. The decision was taken at a meeting with Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim in the chair, an official release said. These colleges..
20th University Day of BSMMU today
The country’s leading institution of medical education and research Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) will celebrate its founding anniversary and 20th University Day here today in a befitting manner. The university has chalked out elaborate programmes including hoisting of national and university flags in the morning, placing of wreaths..