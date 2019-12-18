Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Category: Miscellaneous
Ex-OC Moazzem gets 8yrs’ jail for circulating Nusrat’s video
Moazzem Hossain, former officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station, was sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed for filming madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi’s statement and circulating the video clip on social media without her consent. Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of
Fund for public univs to be stopped if provocative acts continue: PM
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government will stop providing funds to public universities if their teachers do not stop provocative activities to take their students to a wrong path in the name of movement. ‘The government will stop all funding...why should the government provid
16 get death sentence for killing Nusrat
A Feni court on Thursday awarded death sentence to 16 people, including SM Sirajuddoula, the prime accused in Nusrat murder case, for killing the madrassah girl. The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Feni delivered the verdict in Thursday morning. On March 27, principal Siraju
Directive given for quick disposal of Abrar murder case, PM tells his family
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said she has directed the Law Minister to look for a way for the quick disposal of the Abrar Fahad murder case. "I’ve already asked the Law Minister to find out a way for the quick disposal of the case (Abrar Fahad killing)," she said. The Prime Minister said thi
Bengali economist Abhijit, 2 others win Nobel economics prize
Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for their work in fighting global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday. Abhijit Binayak Banerjee, an Indian American economist of Bengali heritage, is the Ford Foundation Interna
World Teachers’ Day
The World Teachers’ day is being observed today In Bangladesh along with the rest of the world. World Teachers’ Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/Unesco recommendation concerning the status of teachers. This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibili
Two JL leaders held in Kushtia
Police arrested two Awami Juba League leaders of Kushtia sadar upazila unit in an extortion case on Friday night. The arrested were identified as Juba League Kushtia town unit convener Ashraful Sujon, 40, and its general secretary also the former vice-president of Islamic University unit Chhatra Le
PM receives ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth’ award
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has received an award titled ‘Champion of Skill Development for Youth’ for Bangladesh’s great success in youth skill development. The United Nations Children’s Fund conferred the award on the premier at a ceremony at Labouisse Hall of UNICEF House in the UN Plaza in New
Sugar Crop Research Institute bill placed in JS
Bangladesh Sugar Crop Research Institute Bill 2019 was placed in Jatiya Sangsad on Monday to conduct research on other sugar crops alongside sugarcane in the country. Agriculture minister M Abdur razzaque placed the bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee. The proposed law will r
3 madrasa students found dead
An imam found the bodies of his six-year-old son and two other boys in his room at a mosque in Chandpur’s Matlab yesterday. Abdullah Al Noman, 6, Ibrahim, 8, and Rifat Hossain, 10, were madrasa students. Police termed the deaths mysterious, saying the room at Purba Kaladi Jame Mosjid, where the bod
Nusrat Murder Probe body finds no evidence of negligence against ADM
The probe body formed to look into the allegation of negligence on the part of additional district magistrate and president of the governing body of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrassah in Feni PK Enamul Karim over the killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi did not find any evidence of negligence against h
Remove word ‘Kumari’ from Kabinnama: HC
The High Court today ruled that the word “Kumari (virgin)” cannot be used before the name of the bride in Kabinnama, the Muslim marriage deed. The word “unmarried” will be used in place of “Kumari”, the court said. The court said the words unmarried, widower or divorced -- have to be mentioned befo
Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest
A Kashmiri girl displays a placard as she shouts slogans at a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions after the Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 16, 2019. -- Reuters photo Schools reopened in Indian Kashmir's main city on Monday b
Madrassah boy found beheaded in Chuadanga
Police recovered the beheaded body of a madrassah student from village Koyradanga of Alamdanga upazila in Chuadanga on Wednesday. The deceased was Abir Hossain, 11, a Class II student of Nurani Hafizia Madrassah and Orphanage, and son of Ali Hossain of Kotchandpur upazila in Jhenaidah. Police reco
ANTIBIOTIC IN MILK 66 univ teachers slam verbal attack on Prof Faroque
Sixty-six teachers of different universities on Monday condemned surge of verbal attack on Dhaka University pharmacy professor ABM Faroque by different quarters for publishing reports of his team’s research that found presence of multiple antibiotic residues in both pasteurised and non-pasteurised p
Appoint visually impaired people as resource teachers: JS body
The parliamentary standing committee on social welfare on Thursday recommended that the government should special measures to appoint visually impaired educated people as resource teachers at the Department of Social Services. The body in its 3rd meeting discussed the issue and recommended amendmen
Nusrat Murder Case: Mother faints on witness stand
Shirin Akter, mother of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, fainted in the witness stand yesterday afternoon after describing to the court how Nusrat had to endure sexual harassment and was burnt to death. She had not regained consciousness until she was taken to Feni Heart Foundation Hos
Dipu Moni for transparency in university teacher recruitment
Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday urged the university authorities to ensure transparency in the recruitment process of teachers. ‘We really want transparency in every aspect in university teachers’ enrollment. We have already ensured transparency in secondary and higher-secondary level where
STATUS OF SUNDERBANS UNESCO gives Dhaka one more year
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee on Thursday gave Bangladesh one more year to submit an updated report on the state of conservation of the Sunderbans to it to determine whether the world’s unique mangrove forest would be relegated to the list of World Heritage in Danger. According to the decision,