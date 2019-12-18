School - Dainikshiksha

Category: School
Monday’s JSC, JDC exams postponed
The Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations scheduled for Monday have been postponed as very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul continues to approach the coast. MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed the matter to UNB on Saturday noon. The po
Schoolboy killed as building collapses in Narayanganj
A schoolboy was killed and another injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Narayanganj city this afternoon. The deceased, Shoain Hossain, 10, was a class-VI student, said Afroza Hasan Diba, a councillor of Narayanganj City Corporation. One of the residents of the building might have tra
World Teachers’ Day
The World Teachers’ day is being observed today In Bangladesh along with the rest of the world. World Teachers’ Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/Unesco recommendation concerning the status of teachers. This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibili
Schoolgirl who was 'stalked' takes her own life in Pirojpur
A schoolgirl allegedly took her own life in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur early today “after she was threatened with circulating fake photos on social media by a stalker”. The deceased was identified as Rukaiya Rupa, 15, a class-X student of Bandar Government Girls’ High School and daughter of Ruhu
Midday-meal in govt pry schools by 2023
The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the National School Meal Policy 2019, aiming to bring all the government primary schools under the midday-meal programme by 2023. The approval came at a cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office. ‘Initially, the mi
Only President, PM are VIPs: HC
Regarding VIP protocol, the High Court on Wednesday observed that President and Prime Minister are only the VIPs (very important person) and rest all employees of the state. The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and K M Kamrul Quader made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed seeking
Teacher arrested for harassing female student
Police arrested a school teacher on charge of harassing a female student at Akhaura on Tuesday afternoon. The accused teacher is Samsul Alam Palash, 48, English teacher of Devagram Government High School. Local people said the teacher allegedly touched a female student inappropriately while he was
Install complaint box in schools to tackle child repression: HC
The High Court on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to install complaint boxes in all the schools across the country so that students could let their grievances know against any kind of repression. A High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader pa
Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
The government has now altogether cancelled recruitment of principal at the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, which was suspended earlier, over allegations of irregularities in the entire process. In an order to the Dhaka education board on Thursday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Educa
Madrasa teacher held for raping 12 students
Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested a madrasa teacher from Fatullah area of Narayanganj in connection with rape of at least 12 of his female students, Rab said. The arrestee Al Amin, 45, is founding director and principal of Baitul Huda Cadet Madrasa and also the imam of a local mosque, our
2 schoolboys killed by bus
Two teenage students lost their lives under the wheels of a Dhaka-bound bus in Jashore’s Manirampur upazila yesterday. The two -- Ashikur Rahman, 15, and Al Amin, 16, students of grade-X at Dholigati Secondary School -- were returning home by bicycles after attending coaching classes around 11:45am
82.20pc pass in SCC, equivalent exams
A new age file photo of jubilant boys of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in Dhaka throw one of their fellows celebrating their results in SSC examination. The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations were published on Monday showing 82.20 per cent pass r
Death of Aritry: Charges against 2 Viqarunnisa teachers accepted
A Dhaka court today accepted the charges brought against two teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in a case filed for instigating the suicide of Aritry Adhikary, a ninth-grader of the school. The teachers are Nazneen Ferdous, acting principal, and Zinat Akhtar, morning shift in-charge of
Families of six students murdered eight years ago cry for justice
With the passage of eight long years, the case over killing six students in Aminbazar, Savar, on the night of Shab-e-Barat in 2011, is still lingering as two investigation officers are not appearing before court to testify. ‘My mother was waiting for justice, but she died five months ago. Now I am
Female pry teachers now need to be graduates
Primary and mass education ministry has raised the minimum qualification from HSC-degree to graduation for the female candidates for assistant teacher and headmaster posts. Akram-Al-Hossain, primary and mass education secretary, yesterday said, “We have fixed graduation as the minimum qualification
Teacher indicted on child porn charges
The former Russell High School mathematics teacher arrested last week on child pornography charges was indicted Tuesday, according to Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley. Samuel Beason, 47, of Westwood faces six felony charges under the indictment, including one charge of unlawful use
Chinese teacher suspected of poisoning children's porridge
A teacher at a kindergarten in central China has been detained by police on suspicion of poisoning 23 children, officials say. The children were rushed to hospital after eating their morning porridge at the kindergarten in Jiaozuo city, Henan province, state media reported. Preliminary investigatio
Democratic values to boost up thru school cabinet elections: Minister
Through elections to ‘student cabinet’, the children of the country will grow up with the values of democracy, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday. “These elections will help students to learn how to take decision and do their own works by themselves,” said the minister while observing
No written test for admission to Class I: PM
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the ongoing written admission test system for Class-I in primary schools terming it a ‘mental torture’ on children. ‘This is completely unnecessary...this system has to be scrapped, I’m asking the ministry officials to look in