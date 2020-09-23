No assessed grades for upcoming O/A level exams : British Council

Ordinary and Advanced level examinations for the October-November session will not be assessed based on predicted grades, British Council Bangladesh has said quoting Cambridge Assessment International Education and Pearson's Edexcel examination boards.

British Council made the remarks after a group of students demanded the cancellation of exams in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus and asked for predicted grading instead. The students organised a movement online and held a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club to push their demands yesterday and on Sunday.

"Approximately 5,200 students in Bangladesh have registered with us in July and August 2020 to sit for their exam in the upcoming October-November session," a British Council spokesperson told this correspondent.

A-level exams under Cambridge are scheduled to start from October 1, and from October 5 under Pearson. Pearson's O-level exams are set to start from November 2 and Cambridge's from November 5.

"The CAIE and Pearson exam boards have confirmed that predicted grading will not be available for the October-November series," the official added.

British Council is aware of the significant and unfortunate disruptions caused to students and their families as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said. This has resulted in uncertainty for those students who are due to sit for the exams in the upcoming session.

"The health and safety of our students remain our top priority. All British Council activities will be carried out in line with the government and WHO's Covid-19 protocols," the spokesperson said.

"The final decision on the exams will be made in line with directives from the Ministry of Education and in consultation with the UK boards," the spokesperson added.

British Council has sought approval to host the exams from the government on Sunday night. The education ministry has not provided approvals until this report's filing.

Meanwhile, students have continued their protests online and in front of the press club yesterday, reiterating their demands of cancelling the exams and employing predicted grading.

"When the situation of the country is like this, we're not in the mental state to sit for any board exams," said protesting student Araf Sharif. He urged the authorities concerned to not put students in severe health risk by holding the exams.

Earlier, the education boards decided to not hold exams for the May-June session globally. Instead, they used predicted grading -- a process whereby students are graded based on previous academic records submitted by schoolteachers.

