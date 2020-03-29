No new coronavirus case in Bangladesh in last 24 hours

No new patient was detected positive with coronavirus in Bangladesh in last 24 hours. So the current number of confirmed cases remains at 48.

"There is good news – four patients returned home after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients is now 15," said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), at a press briefing today.

Most of the patients had been cured within 16 days, she said.

The director also said eight tests were performed in Chattogram.

Of 284 people, who were kept in isolation in different hospitals, 222 people have returned home while 15 were found infected. The rest 47 are still in isolation in the hospitals, according to IEDCR.

Apart from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), five different hospitals in Dhaka are now ready to provide suspected patients with coronavirus testing facilities.

Besides, Chattogram has the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for conducting coronavirus tests.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has already received the machine while Mymensingh Medical College Hospital is going to install the PCR machine today.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), PCR machine will be available in all 64 districts of the country within 7-10 days.

The health directorate has installed 20 ventilators at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital. The government is working to set up five ICU beds at this hospital and eight ICU beds at Sheikh Rasel Gastro Liver Institute & Hospital.

Moreover, medical laboratory technicians in 61 upazilas have been given online training for conducting COVID-19 tests on suspected patients.

The process to train laboratory technicians in other upazilas is underway.

Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System (MIS), DGHS, has assured that there will be no shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

IEDCR confirmed the first death from coronavirus infection on March 18, second on March 21, third on March 23, fourth on March 24 and fifth death on March 25.

Globally, 597,335 people have so far got infected with the highly contagious coronavirus and 27,365 have died from it.

