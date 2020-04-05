None can enter or leave Dhaka,Except emergency: police

Bangladesh Police today said that it is not allowing anyone to enter or leave Dhaka, except for emergency services.

In a press release today, police sought cooperation from all for ensuring proper implementation of the health instructions and directives issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Police have been working to ensure physical distancing and to keep people at home as per the government directives, the press release said.

"Other than the emergency services, all individual and group movements have been prohibited. We are working to ensure it," the press release said.