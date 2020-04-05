 None can enter or leave Dhaka,Except emergency: police - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

None can enter or leave Dhaka,Except emergency: police

Staff Reporter |

Bangladesh Police today said that it is not allowing anyone to enter or leave Dhaka, except for emergency services.

In a press release today, police sought cooperation from all for ensuring proper implementation of the health instructions and directives issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Police have been working to ensure physical distancing and to keep people at home as per the government directives, the press release said.

"Other than the emergency services, all individual and group movements have been prohibited. We are working to ensure it," the press release said.

Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day - dainik shiksha Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities - dainik shiksha Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu - dainik shiksha Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus - dainik shiksha Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams - dainik shiksha Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition - dainik shiksha Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition Jagannath University’s first convocation in October - dainik shiksha Jagannath University’s first convocation in October CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible - dainik shiksha CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible please click here to view dainikshiksha website