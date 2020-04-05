One more dies, 18 new coronavirus cases

One more coronavirus patient has died in the last 24 hours in Bangladesh, taking the total number of deaths to nine, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country during this period, he said. With this, the total number of confirmed cases is 88.

Three patients have recovered during this period, the health minister said at a press briefing today. So far, 33 people who were earlier infected with Covid-19 have recovered.

According to the IEDCR, a total of 46 people are in isolation, who are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The man who died of coronavirus yesterday morning was from Narayanganj, Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said in a media briefing today.

Of the 18 new patients, three are female, she said. Four are aged between 41 and 50 years, she added.

The first case of coronavirus came from Madaripur district, so the area has been under IEDCR's supervision, she informed.

Dhaka's Bashabo and Tolerbagh (in Mirpur) areas are also under IEDCR supervision as residents -- 9 and 11 respectively -- have been found infected with coronavirus, she told the media briefing.

These 20 people infected recently are cases of cluster transmission, she said, adding that samples of residents of the areas are being collected for tests regularly.