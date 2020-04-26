PM places 5 proposals, calls for forging global partnership on COVID-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for forging a collective global partnership and greater unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic as she placed a five-point proposal that includes devising meaningful strategies.

“The world is perhaps facing the biggest crisis in the last 100 years. So, we need to face the crisis together … we need an approach of collective responsibility and partnership from every society,” she told a virtual regional conference on COVID-19.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) organised the conference titled ‘Enhancing regional cooperation in South Asia to combat COVID-19-related impact on its economics’.

While delivering her statement on “Bangladesh-Building Regional Resilience to fight COVID-19” in the conference from her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening, the prime minister spelt out her government’s initiatives to offset the adverse impact of the COVID-19 on Bangladesh’s economy and livelihood.

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende delivered the welcome speech.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hasina also said, “We don’t know how long the pandemic will persist. It has already affected the economies. We need to bring economy, business and society on track; support people to get over trauma and fear, and revive vital sectors.”

She said the world is already battling climate change, adding, “Now, the coronavirus is challenging our existence. At the current level of globalization, insulating one country from rest of the world is not possible and isolation policy will not work anymore. ”

The prime minister said she is placing five proposals as the world goes through such a complex scenario. “We will need different kinds of approaches to deal with the crisis over the coronavirus pandemic,” she added.

In her first proposal, Sheikh Hasina said the world will need new thinking on human well-being, tackling inequality, supporting poor and getting back our economies to pre-COVID levels as poverty and inequality within and among societies will increase rapidly due to the pandemic.

In the second proposal, the premier said, “We need robust global leadership from G7, G20 and OECD. UN-led multilateral system should step forward.”

She commended Founder and Executive Chairman of The World Economic Forum Prof Klaus Schwab for identifying “infectious diseases” as a key risk in the 2020 Global Risks Report.

“So, the Forum and UN should mobilise and lead governments and global businesses on focused policy discourse,” she opined and expressed her eagerness to join any such initiative.

In the third proposal, the premier called for devising strategies and practical support measures as the world is currently witnessing transformation in global businesses, work and manufacturing.

“We have already seen many global brands within supply chains are not acting responsibly. So, we need to devise strategies and practical support measures so that countries like Bangladesh can adapt,” she said.

In her fourth proposal, Sheikh Hasina said a meaningful global strategy should be adopted to share the burden and responsibilities for the migrant workers.

“Migrant workers are passing very difficult situation, including joblessness that is also risking South Asian economies. So, we need a meaningful global strategy to share the burden and responsibilities,” she opined.

In the fifth proposal, the prime minister called for developing innovative solutions in various sectors to better prepare for the future.

“During this pandemic, we’ve effectively used some of the digital tools and technologies, like artificial intelligence and mobile phones to trace infections. So, to better prepare for the future, we can fast develop innovative solutions in various sectors,” she said.