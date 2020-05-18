PM provides more financial assistance for Qaumi madrassahs

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has provided a financial assistance of Tk 8.63 crore for more Qaumi madrassahs across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

‘The prime minister has given the financial assistance of Tk 86,34,5000 for the country’s another 6,970 Qaumi madrassahs,’ PM’s Press secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB on Monday.

The allocated money was sent to the bank accounts of Deputy Commissioners through electronic fund transfer on Sunday.

Of the 6,970 Qaumi madrassahs, 839 are in Rangpur, 662 in Rajshahi, 431 in Khulna, 202 in Barishal, 937 in Mymensingh, 2,202 in Dhaka, 1,211 in Chattogram and 486 in Sylhet divisions.

Earlier, the PM provided financial assistance of Tk 8.31 crore to nearly 7,000 Qaumi madrassahs this Ramadan.