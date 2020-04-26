President, PM urge Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramadan

Greeting the countrymen and all Muslims across the world at the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, President M Abdul Hamid on Friday urged the Muslims to offer prayers at their respective houses, reports BSS.

The President, in his message on the eve of the Ramadan, also asked the affluent quarter in the society to stand by the distressed and poor people by maintaining health rules and social distancing due to outbreak of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The head of the state also prayed to the Almighty Allah for saving the countrymen from the fatal disease.

President Hamid said, “After a year the holy month of Ramadan has come again. The month of Barkat (blessing), Maghfirat (forgiveness) and Najat (salvation) brings a unique opportunity of getting closer to Allah and attaining taqwa (fear of Allah)”.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also greeted the countrymen and Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a message, she said Ramadan is the month of Rahmat, Magfirat and Najat- Ramadanul Mubarak, which is a high time to get mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah.

Sheikh Hasina said the world is now in a crisis due to coronavirus and the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

She called upon the country’s Muslims to offer all prayers, including tarabi prayers, at their respective homes aiming to maintain social distancing.

The premier urged them to offer nafal prayers, including recitation of the holy Quran, in the holy month, seeking early relief to Allah from the global pandemic.

She also urged all to be inspired with the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan and help each other establish peace, amity and brotherhood.

To be noted, the holy month of Ramadan begins in the country from today as the new moon was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.