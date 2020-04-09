President rejects Majed's mercy petition

President M Abdul Hamid has rejected the mercy petition filled by captain (retired) Abdul Majed, a condemned convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, against his sentence.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal came up with the disclosure on Thursday morning. "Now his (Majed) death sentence will be executed following subsequent process," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday Majed lodged the petition to President through prison authorities.

Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Chowdhury yesterday issued death warrant for the condemned convict.

The law enforcers arrested the death row convict, Majed, from Mirpur area early Tuesday. He was in absconding in India's Kolkata for long.

The father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman alongwith eighteen members of family was assassinated in Dhanmondi 32 no residence on August 15, 1975. Abdul Majed was one of the accused of the gruesome murder.

His two daughters-- Sheikh Hasina, also current Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and Sheikh Rehana-- were abroad during the brutality.

UNB adds: On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted former army officials for the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Five killers of Bangabandhu – Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed – were hanged in January 2010.

Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.

The fugitive killers are former Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.

Of them, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin while it was not sure about the other three fugitives -- Rashid, Dalim and Majed.

According to government sources, Noor Chowdhury has been living in Canada and Rashed Chowdhury in the USA.