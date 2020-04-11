 Primary school’s first term examination suspended - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Primary school’s first term examination suspended

Staff Reporter |

The first term examination of primary schools has been suspended amid coronavirus outbreak.

The examination was scheduled to take place on April 15-24.

Fasiullah, director general of Directorate of Primary Education, confirmed the matter on Saturday.

He said the government declared general holidays till April 25. Education institutions will also remain closed during this period.

No new date for the examination has been set.

“When the situation improves, we’ll take classes for several days before holding the examination,” he said.

Bangladesh on Friday reported 94 new cases and six more deaths from coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 424 with 27 deaths.

