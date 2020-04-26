Ramadan: National Moon Sighting Committee to meet on Friday

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Friday to review the information on the appearance of the new moon of the holy month of Ramadan of 1441 Hijri, reports BSS.

The meeting will be held at conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Maghrib prayers with State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee President Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah in the chair, said an IF press release here today.

If anyone can see the new moon of the holy month of Ramadan anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, he or she is requested to inform the committee by dialing the telephone numbers - 9559493, 9555947, 9558337 and 9556407 or through the fax numbers - 9563397 and 9555951 or to inform the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DC) or Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).