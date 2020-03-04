Schoolteacher, daughter killed in Noakhali road crash

A schoolteacher and her two-year-old daughter were killed when a lorry rammed into a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali this morning.

The deceased are -- Polly Rani Mazumder (37), an assistant teacher of Mir Alipur Government School, and her daughter Mitika Dey.

Two school girls were also injured in the accident, our Noakhali correspondent reports, quoting police.

The accident took place at Mazumderhat on Sonaimuri-Chowmuhani regional highway around 9:00am, police said.

All the victims were passengers of the three-wheeler, police added.

Confirming the accident, sub-inspector of Chowmuhani Highway Police Ripon (whose full name could not be known immediately) said the injured schoolgirls were rescued and rushed to a local hospital.

Both vehicles were seized from the spot, the SI added.

