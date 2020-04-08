Islamic Foundation (IF) Wednesday urged the country’s people, including ulema-mashayekhs to offer special prayers staying home on the night of Shab-e-Barat tomorrow to get rid of the global pandemic coronavirus and not to visit graveyards and shrines on the occasion.

“We are humbly requesting the countrymen, including ulema, peer-mashayekhs, and imams, muajjins of the mosques across the country, for offering special prayers to the Almighty Allah to keep our motherland, the Muslim Ummah as well as the whole world safe from the COVID-19,” said an IF statement in Dhaka today, reports BSS.

It also urged the people not to visit the graveyards and shrines of different saints of Islam on the night in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country as the situation triggered by the epidemic virus is worsening gradually across the world.

Earlier, on Saturday, the IF also urged all Muslim devotees to offer prayers on the night of the Shab-e-Barat at their respective homes instead of mosques in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Muslim devotees observe the holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, on the night of mid Sha?ban of the Islamic calendar every year across the world. They usually spend the night at mosques and homes offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

On the night, the devotees also visit graves and pray for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace. Many also visit mazars, shrines of saints all over the country.

This year, the Muslims will observe the night in Bangladesh tomorrow with religious fervour and zeal staying home.