Slight improvement in Dhaka’s air quality

The air of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka showed a slight improvement on Saturday morning.

It ranked 12th in the Air Quality Index with a score of 112 at 8:35am which indicates the air is ‘unhealthy for sensitive group’.

When the AQI value is between 101 and 150, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects while general public is less likely to be affected.

China’s Shenzhen and Thailand’s Chiang Mai occupied the first and second spots respectively with scores of 379 and 175.

Scores between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘very unhealthy’. If the score is between 301 and 500, then it is classified as ‘hazardous’.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them

Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The air quality generally worsens during summer and shows signs of improvement in monsoon when the dust settles.