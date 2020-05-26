Sunbeams School founder Niloufer dies from coronavirus

Niloufer Manzur, the founding principal of English medium institution Sunbeams School, has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

She breathed her last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) early Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Niloufer Manzur was the daughter of late Mafiz Ali Chowdhury, a minister of Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-led government.

She was also wife of former caretaker government adviser and Apex Footwear Ltd's chairman Syed Manzur Elahi.

Manzur Elahi also tested positive for the deadly virus, and is now taking treatment at home.

Nihad Kabir, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), confirmed the matter.