 Sylhet Osmani Hospital doctor dies from coronavirus - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Sylhet Osmani Hospital doctor dies from coronavirus

Staff Reporter |

An assistant professor (medicine) at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College died from COVID-19 early Wednesday.

Dr Moin Uddin breathed his last in a Dhaka hospital while undergoing treatment. He was the first physician in Bangladesh to become the victim of the virus. 

The physician caught the novel coronavirus on April 5 when he was treating the virus patients in the hospital from frontline.

He was isolated at coronavirus unit in Shaheed Shamsuddin Hospital in Sylhet city on April 9 after his condition deteriorated.

Later, he was transferred to Dhaka from there as per family's decision.

After the doctor's death from COVID-19, Sylhet city's Housing Estate area where lived along with wife and two minor children was put on lockdown.

The physicians and nurses in Bangladesh have been saying having not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) that pushes them towards greater risk of contracting coronavirus while treatting the virus patients. That is why they demanded the government provide adequate PPEs for them.

The novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, kept spreading among people in the country since the virus cases were recorded on March 8. As of Tuesday, the deadly virus claimed 46 lives and infected 1,012.

