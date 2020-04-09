 The holy Shab-e-Barat tonight - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

The holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

Staff Reporter |

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed in the country tonight.

This year, Muslim devotees will observe the night with religious fervour staying at home amid coronavirus restrictions.

Devotees will offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, hold zikr and perform other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the well-being of mankind.

They will spend the whole night offering prayers.

On Saturday, the Islamic Foundation urged the people to offer prayers at home during Shab-e-Barat.

"Pray at home on Shab-e-Barat for the people's safety during the crisis time of pandemic," said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

It also urged people not to visit graveyards and shrines on the occasion to contain the spread of coronavirus.

