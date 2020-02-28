Three City College students arrested over clash with Dhaka College

Police arrested three students in connection with a case filed over the Thursday’s clash between two groups of Dhaka College and City College that left at least five injured.

The details of the detainees were not revealed immediately but the trio are student of Dhaka city college.

Office-in-charge of Dhanmondi Model Police Station Humayun Kabir confirmed this to media on Friday morning.

He said, “Law enforcers arrested the trio conducting drives in various are of the city on Thursday night.”

Earlier on Thursday, five were injured in a clash between the students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College at Science Lab area in the capital. The clash took at around 11 am in the area.

The injured were identified as Tanvir, Nihal, Rahat, Soyad, and Safian. All of them are class-XI students of Dhaka College.

They sustained knife stabs, claimed Principal of the Dhaka College Professor Nehal Ahmed.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Two of them are in critical condition as they sustained several stabs, said SI Bacchu, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

Source: Daily sun