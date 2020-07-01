 Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman no more - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman no more

Staff Reporter |

Eminent businessman and Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman has passed away (inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un). Born on August 28, 1945, he was 75.

Mr Rahman breathed his last at his own residence in Cumilla’s Chauddagram Upazila at 11:30am today (Wednesday), Prothom Alo reported citing his family sources.

His body will be brought to Dhaka. And then, after a namaz-e-janaze at Azad Mosque in Gulshan, he will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard at night, the family sources also told the Bangla-language daily.

Mr Rahman is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, relatives and a host of admirers.

He was the chairman and managing director of Mediastar Limited, which owns Prothom Alo.

