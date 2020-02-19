Uniform entry test: Education minister’s meeting today with VCs postpone

An Education Ministry meeting on public universities' uniform admission test -- scheduled to be held today -- was postponed yesterday.

The meeting set in Dhaka between the vice-chancellors of public universities and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances," Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed.

On the other hand, a top official of the ministry told The Daily Star that the meeting was postponed as another meeting of Awami League's central working committee is set to take place today.

Dr Dipu Moni is a member of the party's central working committee.

The meeting with the VCs was supposed to be held at Dhaka's International Mother Language Institute around 12pm, seeking anonymity the ministry official said.



VC Prof Shireen Akhter of Chittagong University said, she went to Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram to come to Dhaka this morning in order to attend the meeting but had to cancel the trip at the last minute.

"I came to know about the postponement after reaching the airport," she said.

She, however, said that she did not know about the reason behind the postponement.

A meeting of AL Parliamentary Board and the AL Local Government Nomination Board is set to take place around 5pm at Gono Bhaban, AL party sources said.