Washington DC declares 'Mujib Year'

The US capital Washington D.C. has declared “Mujib Year” from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a proclamation on Monday in this regard, congratulating the people of Bangladesh on this special year, according to a message received in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The proclamation says the United States Department of State cites “Bangladesh as a global example of a democratic, tolerant, pluralistic, and moderate nation” whose friendship is important to the United States.

It reads under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh is transforming and thriving into a “Golden Bangla” as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The proclamation also says, “The Embassy of Bangladesh has been contributing to the growth and cultural diversity of Washington D.C.”

