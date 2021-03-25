আইসিসিআর বৃত্তির আবেদনের সুযোগ ৩০ এপ্রিল পর্যন্ত

২০২১-২২ শিক্ষাবর্ষে ইন্ডিয়ান কাউন্সিল ফর কালচারাল রিলেশন্স (আইসিসিআর) বৃত্তির জন্য বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের কাছ থেকে অনলাইনে আবেদন আহ্বান করা হয়েছে। আগামী ৩০ এপ্রিল পর্যন্ত আইসিসিআর বৃত্তির জন্য আবেদন করা যাবে। মেডিসিন, প্যারামেডিকেল, ফ্যাশন কোর্স বাদে আন্ডার গ্রাজুয়েট, স্নাতকোত্তর এবং পিএইচডি স্তরে ভারতের বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সকল কোর্সে শিক্ষার্থীদের এ বৃত্তি দেয়া হবে। ঢাকাস্থ ভারতীয় হাই কমিশনের এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বিষয়টি জানানো হয়েছে।

এ বৃত্তির আবেদন করতে আগ্রাহী প্রার্থীদের নির্ধারিত লিংকে (http://a2ascholarsship.iccr.gov.in) লগইন করে আইডি ও পাসওয়ার্ড তৈরি করতে হবে। আবেদনকারীদের বয়স ১৮ বছর থেকে ৩০ বছরের মধ্যে হতে হবে। বিই-বিটেক আবেদনকারী প্রার্থীদের একদশ ও দ্বাদশ শ্রেণির পাঠ্যক্রমে পদার্থবিজ্ঞান, গণিত ও রসায়ন বিষয় থাকতেই হবে। ভর্তির পর শিক্ষার্থীদের হোস্টেলে থাকতে হবে।

আবেদনকারী শিক্ষার্থীরা পাঁচটি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ও ইনস্টিটিউটে আবেদন করার সুযোগ পারবেন। ইংরেজির দক্ষতা যাচাইয়ে ৫০০ শব্দে ইংরেজিতে প্রবন্ধ লিখতে হবে শিক্ষার্থীদের। শিক্ষার্থীরা তার TOFEL-IELTS স্কোরও ইংরেজি দক্ষতা নির্ধারনে জমা দিতে পারবেন। যদিও এসব কোর্সের জন্য TOFEL বা IELTS ব্যধতামূলক নয়।

আবেদন করতে শিক্ষার্থীদের মাধ্যমিক ও উচ্চমাধ্যমিক স্তরের নম্বরপত্র আপলোড করতে হবে। আবেদনের ক্ষেত্রে শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রয়োজনীয় কাগজপত্র ইংরেজিতে না থাকলে তা ইংরেজিতে অনুবাদ করে তবেই সাবমিট করতে হবে। অনুবাদ করা কাগজপত্র ছাড়া গ্রহণ করা হবে না।

আইসিসিআর বৃত্তিপ্রাপ্ত শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য বার্ষিক ন্যূনতম পাঁচ লাখ ভারতীয় রুপির বা ৬ হাজার ৮০০ মার্কিন ডলারের মেডিকেল বীমা করা বাধ্যতামূলক।

ভারতীয় হাই কমিশনের সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে আরও জানানো হয়, অনলাইনে আবেদন জমা দেয়া যাবে ৩০ এপ্রিল পর্যন্ত। এছাড়া বিস্তারিত তথ্য জানতে আবেদনকারীদের ভারতীয় হাই কমিশনের শিক্ষা উইংয়ে (প্লট নং: ১-৩, পার্ক রোড, বারিধারা, ঢাকা; ফোন- ৫৫০৬৭৩০১-৫৫০৬৭৩০৮ এক্সটেনশন- ১০৯৬/১১১২; ই-মেইল: [email protected]) যোগাযোগ করতে বলা হয়েছে।

বিজ্ঞপ্তিটি দেখুন:

ICCR SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDY IN INDIA (2021-22)

The High Commission of India, Dhaka is pleased to announce that, as in the past, notification for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarships for the academic session 2021-22 has been declared for the benefit of meritorious Bangladeshi nationals to pursue various courses in India at Under Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD level, in all fields except in Medicine, paramedical, fashion courses.

2. Candidates who desire to apply for ICCR Scholarship may log on URL http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in and create individual login ID and password for submitting the application online. The following points may please be noted :

a) Applicants should have completed 18 years of age at the time of admission and should not be more than 30 years of age.

b) For candidates who are applying for BE/B.Tech. Courses Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry are compulsory in 11 and 12 grades of schooling.

c) All students have to stay in the hostels. No exception for family/ health reasons to stay outside of the campus will not be entertained.

d) Applicants will have the option to apply to five universities/ Institutes in the order of their preference.

e) A 500 word essay in English has been introduced to ascertain English proficiency. Besides, students can also submit his/her TOFEL/ IELTS etc score, if available, though it is not mandatory.

f) Mark sheets for each ie level 10 and 10+2 level of school should be uploaded along with transcripts in English. The applications will not be considered without English translation of documents if original documents are not in English.

g) It is compulsory for all ICCR Scholarship students to procure Medical insurance policy with minimum sum assured for Indian Rupees Five lakhs (equivalent to US$ 6800/-) per annum.

The last date for submission of application online is 30.04.2021.

Detailed guidelines on ICCR Scholarship are available on a2a portal.

For further details please contact Education Wing, High Commission of India, Plot No.1-3, Park Road, Baridhara, Dhaka 1212. Phone 55067301-308 Extension 1096/1112, email [email protected]