প্রথম শ্রেণির ভর্তিতে কেন লটারি - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

আজ থেকে ১৪ বছর আগে অর্থাৎ ২০১০ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ১৮ অক্টোবর দৈনিক প্রথম আলোতে ‘প্রথম শ্রেণীর ভর্তিতে লটারি চাই’ শিরোনামে আমার একটা উপসম্পাদকীয় প্রকাশিত হয়। আমি তখন ইংরেজি দৈনিক দি ইনডিপেনডেন্ট পত্রিকার শিক্ষা ও সংসদ বিষয়ক সাংবাদিক। গতরাত অর্থাৎ ২০২৪ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর থেকে আবার আলোচনায় লটারি না ভর্তি পরীক্ষা। এমন প্রেক্ষাপটে আমি স্থির করেছি ভর্তি নিয়ে আবারো লিখবো ধারাবাহিকভাবে। আজকে প্র্রথম পর্বের শুরুতে পাঠকের কাছে অনুরোধ আমার সেই লেখাটা পাঠের।

প্রথম শ্রেণীর ভর্তিতে লটারি চাই

দৈনিক প্রথম আলো, ১৮ অক্টোবর, ২০১০

প্রথম শ্রেণীতে ভর্তির জন্য প্রচলিত পরীক্ষাটিকে যদি পরীক্ষা না বলে শিশু নির্যাতনের আয়োজন বলি, তাতে ভুক্তভোগী মানুষমাত্রই একমত পোষণ করবেন । আর এটা তো সবারই জানা যে তদবির-ঘুষ-দুর্নীতি-স্বজনপ্রীতি-ক্ষমতার দাপটসহ এমন কোনো দাওয়া নেই, যার চর্চা কাঙ্ক্ষিত বিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তির জন্য হয় না।

চলমান এই দুর্বিষহ অবস্থা থেকে বিবেকবান ও শিক্ষাসচেতন অভিভাবক-শিক্ষাবিদ-শিক্ষকমাত্রই মুক্তি পেতে চান-এটাও বোধ করি সত্য। অন্য অনেক বিষয়ের মতোই শিক্ষাব্যবস্থাও পরিবর্তনশীল। সুতরাং পরীক্ষা-নিরীক্ষা করে অধিকতর শ্রেয় ও গ্রহণযোগ্য পদ্ধতি অবলম্বন করাই তো লেবার কাম্য। ইতিমধ্যে ভিকারুননিসা নূন বিদ্যালয় লটারির মাধ্যমে প্রথম শ্রেণীতে ভর্তির সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে। গত ১৪ অক্টোবর প্রথম শ্রেণীতে ভর্তি নিয়ে একাধিক গণমাধ্যমে প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশিত হয়েছে এবং খবরের মূল সুর ছিল-ভর্তি পরীক্ষা বাদ দিয়ে অন্তত প্রথম শ্রেণীতে লটারির পদ্ধতি চালু করা যেতে পারে।

বর্তমান ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় কিছু পদ্ধতিগত সীমাবদ্ধতা রয়েছে এগুলোর মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য হচ্ছে: ১. বয়দের তুলনায় অনেক বেশি কঠিন প্রশ্নপত্রে পরীক্ষা নেওয়া। এর প্রস্তুতি নিতে শিশুরা নির্ধাতিত হচ্ছে এবং পরীক্ষাভীতি তৈরি হচ্ছে ২. কাঙ্ক্ষিত প্রতিষ্ঠানে ভর্তির জন্য দুর্নীতি ছাড়াও প্রশাসনিক ও রাজনৈতিক ক্ষমতার দাপটে তটস্থ বিদ্যালয় কর্তৃপক্ষ পরীক্ষার মাধ্যমে শুধু সেরা শিশুকেই বাছাই করে ভর্তির নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারে না ৩. তুমুল প্রতিযোগিতার কারণে একাধিকবার ভর্তি পরীক্ষা দিয়ে শিক্ষাবছর নষ্ট করে। 8. নাম-ডাকহীন অনেক বিদ্যালয়ে দ্বিতীয় ও ততীয় শ্রেণী পর্যন্ত পড়া শেষ করার পরেও অনেক শিশুকে তার অভিভাবকের পছন্দের প্রতিষ্ঠানে প্রথম শ্রেণীতে ভর্তি করানো হয়। ৫. এর ফলে কেউ পাঁচ বছরে আবার কেউ আট বছরে প্রথম শ্রেণীতে পড়ছে এবং সহপাঠীদের মধ্যে বয়স ও পরিপক্ষতার পার্থক্য এচ্ছে ৬. ভর্তি পরীক্ষার উপযোগী করাতে অভিভাবকদের কোচিংয়ে দৌড়ঝাঁপ, প্রশ্নফাঁস, চোখরাঙানি ও গৃহশিক্ষকের ধমক খেয়ে শিশুর শৈশব নষ্ট হচ্ছে। ৭. অনেক অভিভাবক শিশুকে ভর্তি - পরীক্ষার জন্য প্রস্তুত করাতে গিয়ে শারীরিক নির্যাতনও করেন এবং পরবর্তী সময়ে অপরাধবোধে ভোগেন।

দেশের শিক্ষাব্যবস্থা নিয়ে গভীরভাবে চিন্তা করেন এবং বর্তমান বাছাই পরীক্ষার পদ্ধতিটা যে নির্যাতনের পর্যায়ে পৌছে গেছে এসব নিয়ে উদ্বিগ্ন বেশ কয়েকজন অভিভাবক ও শিক্ষকের সঙ্গে আলাপ করেছি গত কয়েক মাসে। সম্মানিত অভিভাবকদের অনেকেই মোটামুটি একমত এ যে প্রচলিত বাবস্থা বাদ দিয়ে নতুন পদ্ধতি হিসেবে লটারির ব্যবস্থাকে গ্রহণ করা যায়। কেউ কেউ অবশ্য লটারিকে অবৈজ্ঞানিকও বলেছেন। আবার বিদ্যালয়ের মান কমে যাবে বলে মত আছে। কারণ হিসেবে বলেছেন, লটারি হলে বেছে বেছে শিশু ভর্তি করা আর হবে না। কেউ কেউ বলেছেন, বর্তমান পদ্ধতি বহাল থাকতে হবে: কারণ অপেক্ষাকৃত পরিপক্ষ ও মেধাবী শিশু ভর্তি করে পাবলিক পরীক্ষাগুলোতে ভালো ফলাফলের ধারা অব্যাহত রাখতে হবে।

লটারিতে ভর্তি হলে বিদ্যালয়ের মান কমে যাবে-এমন মতামতদানকারী অভিভাবকদের প্রশ্ন করেছিলাম, বর্তমান ভর্তি পদ্ধতিতে কি সর্বোৎকৃষ্ট শিশুকে বাহাই করা হচ্ছে? জূতসই জবাব মেলেনি। নিচের শ্রেণীতে অপদার্থ, ওপরের শ্রেণীতে যথাযোগ্য-এমন ছাত্র অসংখ্য যুগে যুগে দেশে দেশে। বিশ্বশ্রেষ্ঠ বহু বিজ্ঞানী নিচের ক্লাসে অপদার্থ হিসেবে ভূষিত হয়েছেন।

যাঁরা 'অবৈজ্ঞানিক' বলেছেন, তাঁদের কাছে প্রশ্ন রাখি, পাঁচ-ছয় বছরের শিশুর ওপর এই 'নিপীড়ন' কোন বিজ্ঞানসিদ্ধ বিষয়? কোনো কিছু না শিখিয়েই একজন শিশুকে কোন যুক্তিতে একটা পরীক্ষায় বসতে বলে বিদ্যালয় কর্তৃপক্ষ?

বর্তমান পদ্ধতিতে যে পাঁচ-ছয় বছরের কয়েক ডজন শিশুকে একটি অপরিচিত কক্ষের ভেতরে ঢুকিয়ে দিয়ে আধা বা এক ঘন্টার পরীক্ষা নিয়ে তাদের মেধা নির্বাচন-এটাও প্রশ্নবিদ্ধ। হঠাৎ একটি নির্দিষ্ট পরীক্ষার সাহায্যে এসব শিশুর তুলনামূলক মেধার বিচার করা কি আদৌ বৈজ্ঞানিক?

ভর্তি মৌসুমে বিভিন্ন মিডিয়ায় পরীক্ষা হলে ও হলের বাইরে প্রথম শ্রেণীতে ভর্তি-ইচ্ছুক শিশুদের কিছু ছবি দেখা যায়, যা বিবেককে নাড়া দেয় অনেকেরই। ১৬-১৭ বছর বয়সে এসএসসি পরীক্ষায় অবতীর্ণ হয়ে প্রথম দিন পরীক্ষা হলে কার কী অবস্থা হয়েছিল, আমাদের অনেকেই তা ভুলে যাইনি।

বিদ্যালয় কর্তৃপক্ষ যদি মনে করে, শুধু সেরা শিশু ভর্তি করে পাবলিক পরীক্ষায় ভালো ফলাফল করাবে, তাহলে আমার প্রশ্ন, এখানে বিদ্যালয়ের ভূমিকা কী? লটারির মাধ্যমে নির্বাচিত করে ভালো-খারাপ মিশ্রণে যদি অনেকগুলো বিদ্যালয় কাছাকাছি ফল লাভ করে পাবলিক পরীক্ষায়, তাতে সমমানের ও সমখ্যাতির বিদ্যালয়ের সংখ্যা বাড়বে এবং সবাই ভিকারুননিসা কিংবা আইডিয়ালে ভর্তির জন্য মরিয়া হবেন না। বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকগুলোর মতো শাখা খুলবে না ভালো বিদ্যালয়গুলো। কয়েক ডজন ভিকারুননিসা ও আইডিয়াল তৈরি হবে।

সব স্কুলের মান কাছাকাছি হলে উন্নত দেশের মতো 'স্কুল জোনিং', মানে যার যার এলাকার স্কুলে সংশ্লিষ্ট এলাকার শিক্ষার্থীরা ভর্তি হবে-এমন পদ্ধতি চালু করা যাবে।

বাংলাদেশে এই মুহূর্তে ওয়াইডব্লিউসিএ, হলিক্রস, এসওএস হারমেন মেইনারসহ কয়েকটি স্কুলে চালু হয়েছে লটারির মাধ্যমে ভর্তি। এসব বিদ্যালয়ের কর্তৃপক্ষের ওপর রাজনৈতিক চাপ আছে লটারি বাদ দিয়ে স্থানীয় রাজনীতিবিদদের পছন্দের তালিকা অনুযায়ী ভর্তি করানোর। কিন্তু ইতিমধ্যে অন্তত কয়েক হাজার শিশু ও অভিভাবক লটারির সুফল ভোগ করতে শুরু করেছেন বলে জানা যায়। পত্রিকান্তরে জানা গেছে, ভিকারুননিসা বিদ্যালয় কর্তৃপক্ষ আগামী শিক্ষাবর্ষের জন্য মোট আসনের ৯০ শতাংশ লটারির মাধ্যমে বাছাই করার চিন্তা করছে।

প্রতিবেশী ভারতের নয়াদিল্লি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গসহ কয়েকটি এলাকায় নব্বইয়ের দশকের মাঝামাঝি এবং ইংল্যান্ডে ২০০৮ খ্রিষ্টাব্দ থেকে প্রচলিত হয়েছে লটারির মাধ্যমে শিক্ষার্থী ভর্তি। দিনে দিনে এই ব্যবস্থা অধিকতর কার্যকর হয়েছে বলে তথ্যপ্রমাণ পাওয়া যায়।

আমাদের দেশে লটারির পদ্ধতি দুর্নীতিমুক্ত ও স্বচ্ছ রাখতে বুয়েটের সাহায্য নিয়ে কেন্দ্রীয়ভাবে নিয়ন্ত্রণ করা যেতে পারে।

আর মাত্র এক মাস পরই শুরু হবে ২০১১ শিক্ষাবর্ষের ভর্তির প্রক্রিয়া। পরীক্ষামূলকভাবে যদি সারা দেশের সরকারি ৩১৭টি মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়ে লটারির পদ্ধতি চালু হয় এবং পর্যায়ক্রমে যদি দেশের সব বিদ্যালয়ে চালু করা যায়, তাহলে শিশু নির্যাতন বন্ধ হবে; দুর্নীতির মাধ্যমে ভর্তি হয়ে নিষ্পাপ শিশুর শিক্ষাজীবন শুরু হওয়ার এই চলমান প্রক্রিয়া থেমে গিয়ে স্বাভাবিক প্রক্রিয়া গুরু হবে বলে আমাদের আশা।

প্রিয় পাঠক, এতক্ষণ প্রথম আলোর লেখাটা পড়লেন। এবার আমার লেখা ইংরেজি দৈনিক দি ইনডিপেনডেন্ট পত্রিকায় ২০১১ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ৯ সেপ্টেস্বর একটি প্রতিবেদন পড়ুন।

Lottery to be mandatory for class-I admission

SIDDIQUR RAHMAN KHAN/The Indepdendent /Sepetmber 9, 2011

DHAKA, SEPT 9: The government is planning to make the lottery system mandatory for admission to class-I in all schools from the next academic year. The system was introduced in 317 government schools for the current session. The feedback the government has got from all quarters is positive.

“We have received very positive response from guardians and students, as the lottery system was transparent. There were numerous allegations of corruption in admission tests for class-I. Besides, children were put under pressure and had to face stiff competition in the tests,” said professor Noman-Ur-Rashid, director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

The Holy Cross School and College, SOS Herman Mainer and YWCA Schools introduced the lottery system long ago. Viqarunnisa Noon started the new system from this year, said Rashid. “We would make the lottery system mandatory for all schools from 2012. The admission process must be completed by December, and classes should start from January 1, 2012,” he said.

The education minister, Nurul Islam Nahid, said the government was planning to make it mandatory for all schools from next year. A circular will be issued after a meeting is held at the ministry soon. In case of violation, the school concerned would be penalised.

Rashed Khan Menon, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the education ministry and also chairman of the governing body of the Motijheel Ideal School and College, said: “Early this year, we decided in principle that the lottery system will be implemented for class-I from the next academic session. We are ready to implement the education ministry decision. For various reasons, we could not implement it this year.”

The lottery system ensures that students from dissimilar families are selected for admission to their desired institutions, said an education ministry official. “The future will show that it has brought about changes in the quality of schools and students. The system is already in place in many countries,” he said.

There are 15 schools in the capital, including, Viqarunnisa, Motijheel Ideal and the Government Laboratory, which are most sought after by parents. At least 10 students compete for a single seat in such schools. Several coaching centres too are part of the corruption in the admission test system. Every year, nearly 10 lakh students are enrolled in class-I in all public, non-government, KG schools and NGO-run schools, as well as in madrasas, here.

২০১১ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ১৫ ডিসেম্বরে দি ইন্ডিপেনডেন্ট পত্রিকায় আমার লেখা আরেকটি প্রতিবেদন দেখুন:

Now, mandatory lottery for all schools for class I admission

SIDDIQUR RAHMAN KHAN/December 15, 2011

Dhaka, Dec 15: The government has made the lottery system mandatory for admission to class-I in all the non-government schools from the next academic year, according to the admission policy formulated first-time for the non-government schools.

The lottery system was made mandatory for all the 317 government schools for the current session (2011). Like, previous years, all the schools [private and public] will take a written test for admission to other [from class II to IX] classes.

The admission policy has also asked the authorities of the schools located in Dhaka for not to collect more than Tk 5,000 from a single student for admission and other fees. The admission fee for a student of the school located in other metropolitan cities has been fixed at Tk 3,000, the admission said. “In case of violation of the admission fee rate, the government will stop salary for the guilty institution,” said the policy signed by education secretary Kamala Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

The copy of the new admission policy for the non-government schools has been sent to all the institutions on Thursday. A separate admission policy for government schools has been finalised and sent to schools in the past week.

“We have received very positive response from guardians and students, as the lottery system was transparent. There were numerous allegations of corruption in admission tests for class-I. Besides, children were put under pressure and had to face stiff competition in the tests,” an education ministry official said.

The Holy Cross School and College, SOS Herman Mainer and YWCA Schools introduced the lottery system long ago. Viqarunnisa Noon started the new system from this year. However, a good number of renowned schools in Dhaka, Chittagong and other metropolitan cities were still adopting written tests for admission to Class I.

The lottery system ensures that students from dissimilar families are selected for admission to their desired institutions, said an education ministry official.

“The future will show that it has brought about changes in the quality of schools and students.

The system is already in place in many countries,” he said.

There are 15 schools in the capital, including, Viqarunnisa, Motijheel Ideal and the Government Laboratory, which are most sought after by parents.

At least 15 students compete for a single seat in such schools. Several coaching centres too are part of the corruption in the admission test system.

দ্বিতীয় পর্ব আগামীকাল।