‘মিনিস্ট্রি অডিটর’ হতে আগ্রহী হাজারো শিক্ষা ক্যাডার ! - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

শিক্ষার্থী ও অভিভাবক এবং জনরোষের ভয়ে পলাতক সাবেক শিক্ষামন্ত্রী নুরুল ইসলাম নাহিদ ডিআইএর এক অনুষ্ঠানে বলেছিলেন, ঘুষ খান, সহনীয় মাত্রায় খান, কম কম করে খান। ২০১৭ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ডিসেম্বরের সেই বক্তব্য নিয়ে তোলপাড় হয়েছিলো। কিন্তু ডিআইএর পরিচালক বা পরিদর্শক বা সহকারি শিক্ষা পরিদর্শকের কেউ পদত্যাগ করেননি। মন্ত্রী নাহিদও করেননি। তাকে টানা দশ বছর শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর দায়িত্বে রেখে তছনছ করা হয় শিক্ষাব্যবস্থা! নাহিদের কুখ্যাত এপিএস শিক্ষা ক্যাডার কর্মকর্তা মন্মথ রঞ্জন বাড়ৈ ডিআইএসহ শিক্ষার বিভিন্ন খাত থেকে শত শত কোটি টাকা কামিয়ে ২০১৮ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তিনদিন আগে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে পাড়ি জমান। আর বাড়ৈর গুরু বেদরকারি চাঁদপুর পুরান বাজার ডিগ্রি কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ রতন কুমার মজুমদার ও শিক্ষা ক্যাডার থেকে কোটায় উপসচিব হওয়া শ্রীকান্ত চন্দ্র ২০২৪ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ৫ই আগস্ট অবধি ডিআইএ, শিক্ষা প্রকৌশল অধিদপ্তরসহ সব জায়গায়ই ঘুষ বাণিজ্যে মগ্ন ছিলেন। শত শত নয় হাজার হাজার শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের তদবির ছিলো ডিআইএতে বদলি হওয়ার। মন্ত্রী নাহিদের স্ত্রী ও শ্যালকের কাছেও ডিআইএতে যাওয়ার তদবির ছিলো। শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের শারমিনের সঙ্গে দ্বন্দ্বে ফারহানা হক নিলাকেও উপসচিব করে দেওয়া হয়্। ডিআইএর বদলি নিয়ে তবু নাহিদের স্ত্রী প্রায়ই মাসুদা তোফা ও শারমিনাকে ধমক দিতো।

দেশের প্রায় ৩৭ হাজার শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে পরিদর্শন ও নিরীক্ষায় গিয়ে নিজেদের ‘মিনিস্ট্রি অডিটর‘ পরিচয় দেন ডিআইএতে বদলিভিত্তিক পদায়ন পাওয়া বিসিএস সাধারণ শিক্ষা ক্যাডার কর্মকর্তারা। সরকারি কলেজগুলো ইংরেজি শিক্ষকের তীব্র সংকট থাকলেও ডিআেইএতে পরিচালক, উপপরিচালক, পরিদর্শক ও সহকারি পরিদর্শক পদে প্রচুর ইংরেজির শিক্ষক।

করিৎকর্মা শিক্ষাসচিব প্রয়াত শহীদুল আলম ডিআইএর নাম দিয়েছিলেন শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়ের দুর্মুজ। ইংরেজির অধ্যাপক খোন্দকার আবদুল হান্নান ডিআইএর ডাইরেক্টর ছিলেন। শহীদুল আলমের হেরেমখানা-খ্যাত নায়েমে ব্যপক লুটপাট চালায় ডিজি খলিলুর রহমান, আবদুর রাজ্জাক মিয়াসহ অনেকে। ক্ষুব্ধ শিক্ষা প্রতিমন্ত্রী আ ন ম এহছানুল হক মিলনের নির্দেশে নায়েমে অডিট শুরু হয়। অডিট হলে ধরা পড়ে যাবেন স্বংয় শহীদুল আলম ও খলিল গং। অডিট স্থগিতের নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়। তারপর কি দশা হয়েছিলো পরিচালক খোন্দকার আবদুল হান্নানের। পড়ুন ২০০৪ খ্রিষ্টাব্দের ৪ ফেব্রুয়ারির ইংরেজি দৈনিক নিউ এইজের সিনিয়র রিপোর্টার সিদ্দিকুর রহমান খানের লেখা প্রতিবেদন।

NAEM audit stopped, auditor transferred

Education minister and state minister at loggerheads

SIDDIQUR RAHMAN KHAN

The state minister for education has ordered that an audit be carried out in the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), but the secretary of education has countered it with a verbal order that the audit be stopped.

The secretary’s order was not only carried out, but also Professor Khondakar Abdul Hannan, the director of the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA), was transferred to Barisal BM College.

NAEM is the organisation responsible for research, training and evaluation of the educational sector.

This academy provides in-service training to senior educational administrators and teachers of the secondary and higher secondary levels. This academy also conducts the foundation training of the officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Education) cadre.

The state minister, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, in a letter issued December 28 last year, had asked the DIA to carry out an audit of the NAEM accounts and development budget of the last three years and submit the report to the ministry as soon as possible.

Earlier, the state minister had heard several allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds from different projects run by NAEM. Following the order issued by the state minister, the DIA director had formed a seven-member committee and asked them to carry out an audit and submit a report between January 10 and January 15.

He also issued a letter to the NAEM authorities about holding audit and inspection and asked them to prepare the necessary papers and documents.

The DIA director’s move to follow the state minister’s order to carry out an audit angered the top man of the ministry, which was the reason behind the sudden transfer, some officials of both the ministry and DIA told New Age. Bitter relation between the minister and the state minister is now a common knowledge in the political circles and the education sector.

Asked by the minister, Education Secretary Md. Shafiqul Islam ordered the DIA director orally twice, on January 7 and January 10, to postpone the audit of the NAEM. The DIA is responsible for inspection and audit of educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

Many in the education ministry and DIA believe that there is much ‘inequity’, irregularity and corruption in the NAEM for which former education secretary Shahidul Alam and NAEM director general (DG) Professor Khalilur Rahman are jointly responsible.

Earlier in July 2002, an audit and inspection by the organisation concerned submitted a report about the misappropriation of around Tk 20 lakh from the NAEM reformation project to the Ministry of Education, but no action has been taken yet.

Khalilur Rahman, who was serving as the director (training) during the period, was in charge of the project.

He was made the DG of NAEM, in supersession of more than 300 professors, early last year. Many senior professors concerned and officials of the education ministry assert that Khalilur Rahman was one of the blue eyed boys of the former education secretary, Shahidul Alam, who cared for his personal interests most.

“And a section of officials in the education sector are determined to save their former boss Shahidul Alam from any ‘untoward’ repercussion,” said an official in the ministry.

However, the allegations of corruption and irregularities got further momentum after issuance of the sudden transfer order on January 31 to DIA director, Professor Khondakar Abdul Hannan, who was assigned earlier to carry out an audit and inspection of NAEM.

“Education Minister Dr Osman Farruk asked me to meet him at his office on January 31. When I went there he expressed anger and claimed that I wanted to audit just to incriminate the former education secretary, and then said that I had been transferred and he would see how the state minister would protect me,” Professor Hannan told New Age while leaving his office on Saturday.

Hannan has been asked to join the department of English in the Government BM College. He has only four months to go before retirement.

Khalil, however, denied his involvement in the sudden transfer of the DIA director.

“It is a matter of the education ministry. I do not know how and why the DIA director has been transferred,” the NAEM DG told New Age over telephone on Saturday night.

The secretary, Shahidul Alam, left office after his own contract expired on December 12 last year. In his last day in office at least three officials of NAEM, who refused to knuckle down to Khalilur Rahman, were transferred.

Milon on Sunday admitted to New Age that he had ordered the audit after hearing many allegations of corruption. “But the minister, who is more powerful than myself, had ordered the audit to be stopped.”

Farruk was not available for comments.

ডিআইএতে বদলি হওয়ার জন্য শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের শত শত কর্মকর্তা শহীদুল আলমের কাছে তদবির করতেন । শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ড. এম ওসমান ফারুকের কাছেও শত শত তদবির ছিলো। এই দুইজনেরই একাধিক ঘনিষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তা ছিলো শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের। ২০০৪ এর জানুয়ারিতে মন্ত্রী-এমপি, হাওয়া ভবন এবং ছাত্রদল নেতাদের ডিও লেটার আর সুপারিশসহ আবেদন গুনে দেখেন প্রায় তিনহাজার। সবাই ডিআইএতে বদলি হতে চান। ক্যাডারের মোট জনবল তখন প্রায় নয় হাজার।

এক এগারোর সরকারের প্রথম বছরের (২০০৭) শিক্ষা ও সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক উপদেষ্টা ছিলেন আইয়ুব কাদরী। তার স্ত্রী রোখসানা আলম কাদরী শিক্ষা ক্যাডারে থাকার সুবাদে ডিআইএতে অনেকের বদলি হয়েছে। তবে, একই বছরের ডিসেম্বরে ফ্রান্সে আর্টিফ্যাক্ট পাঠানো ও খোয়া যাওয়া বিতর্কে পদত্যাগ করেন উপদেষ্টা কাদরী। পদত্যাগের ঠিক আগে খুবই বিরক্ত হয়েছিলেন ডিআইএতে বদলির আবেদন ও তদবিরের আধিক্যে।

২০০৯ খ্রিষ্টাব্দে নাহিদের জমানার গল্প শুরুতেই বলা হয়েছে । নাহিদের জমানায় যারা ৭/৮ বছর ডিআইএতে ছিলেন তাদের মধ্যে কয়েকজনকে কলেজে বদলি করা হয় ২০১৯ খ্রিষ্টাব্দে নাহিদের চেয়ে দুইকাঠি সরেস শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর জমানায়। কোনো মামলায় না লড়ে না জিতেই সুপ্রিম কোর্টের সিনিয়র আইনজীবীর তকমা লাগানো ও কোনো রোগী না দেখা ডা. দীপু মনি। তার ভাই টিপু ও blue-eyed boy রতন মজুমদার ডিআইএতে নিয়মিত বসা শুরু করেন। শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের মর্যাদা রক্ষা কমিটির অনেকেই বেসরকারি রতনের বাড়ীতে যাতায়াত এবং ডিআইএতে আসামাত্রই রতনের আপ্যায়নে ব্যস্ত হয়ে পড়তেন শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের অধ্যাপক পরিচালকের উপস্থিতিতেই। টিপু, রতন, শাহেদুল খবির ও শ্রীকান্তর কাছে ডিআইএতে বদলির আবেদন জমা পড়ে প্রায় ছয় হাজার।

হঠাৎ ডিআইএ পরিদর্শনে গিয়ে দীপু মনি দেখতে পান কর্মজীবনের বেশিরভাগ সময়ই ডিআইএতে কাটিয়েছে ইসলামী বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সাবেক ছাত্র রাশেদুজ্জামানসহ কয়েকজন। দীপু মনি বলেই বসলেন দুচারজন বাদে শিক্ষা ক্যাডারের প্রায় সবাই ডিআইএতে বদলি হতে চায় কেন। প্রশ্নটা সহজ, উত্তরওতে জানা। কিন্তু মুখে বলতে যে মানা। তবে, প্রশ্ন ও পরীক্ষা যেমনই হোক না কেন ফলাফল মন্ত্রীর বাসায় পৌঁছে যেত নিয়মিত।

ছাত্র-জনতার অভূত্থানে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের পতনের পর নোবেলজয়ী অধ্যাপক মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের নেতৃত্বে অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার গঠন হয়। শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা নিযুক্ত ও মাধ্যমিক ও উচ্চশিক্ষা বিভাগের নতুন সচিব পদায়নের পর শিক্ষা প্রশাসনের প্রথম পদায়ন ডিআইএর পরিচালক পদে। অথচ ফাঁকা মাউশি অধিদপ্তরের মহাপরিচালকসহ প্রায় ৪০টি পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভিসি, প্রোভিসি, কোষাধ্যক্ষ ও ইউজিসির চেয়ারম্যান পদ।