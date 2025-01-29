BNCU Initiates ‘Green and Clean School Campus’ Contest | স্কুল নিউজ

The primary objectives of the contest are to promote environmental awareness, encourage practical action, foster collaboration and community engagement, cultivate leadership and innovation and ensure long-term sustainability

Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) has initiated a comprehensive program with a view to fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental stewardship within the school community.

The inaugural ceremony and dissemination meeting of the contest will be at International Conference Hall of International Mother Language in the city on February 6 (Thursday).

The objective of the contest is to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices among students, faculty, and staff by encouraging schools to adopt green initiatives and maintain a clean campus.

The duration of the contest will be three months, which is adjustable based on school calendar. Besides, the content of the contest is open to all students, faculty, and staff members from ten selected schools in the Dhaka City.

The criteria for evaluation of the contest will be general cleanliness of the campus, maintenance of waste management systems, absence of litter and debris, implementation of recycling programs, use of renewable energy sources, water conservation efforts and organic gardening and planting of trees.

Sources said, after the completion of the project students will practice their attained knowledge among within their social circles. The students will be judged as a team/individually and later one final video will be selected from the ten schools.

The sources also said submission requirements of the contest are teams must submit a portfolio documenting their activities, including (i) written reports, (ii) photographs and videos (iii) testimonials and feedback from participants.

The awards and recognition award categories of the contest will be: 1. Best Overall Green and Clean Campus and 2. Best Innovative Video on Green and Clean Campus, the sources added.

The crests and certificates will be given as prizes to each school and the best selected school (s).