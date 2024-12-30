DU to declare Metro Rail pillar –embodying Hasina’s tainted Graffiti as Hate-stone

He said, “I acknowledged that giving the permission of erasing the graffiti was our unintentional mistake and we are extremely sorry for that. Some are trying to say that it was a part of ‘fascist’s conspiracy but it is not like that.”

Dhaka University (DU) authority has decided to declare one pillar (pillar no: 541 ) of metro rail stood right behind the anti terrorism Raju sculpture of Dhaka University, embodying a tainted graffiti of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the hate stone as the graffiti preserves a sign of hate of people toward fascism and fascist ruler.

DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed this following an incident of erasing tainted graffiti of Sheikh Hasina.

He said, “I acknowledged that giving the permission of erasing the graffiti was our unintentional mistake and we are extremely sorry for that. Some are trying to say that it was a part of ‘fascist’s conspiracy but it is not like that.”

“The decision of declaring the pillar as hate stone has been accepted at the policy level of the university. Our teachers and dean of fine Arts Faculty are working to recreate the graffiti. The graffiti will be recreated tonight and immediately our vice-chancellor will declare the pillar as the hate-stone,” he added.

DU proctor office also issued a notification too today .

“Late on the night of December 29, an attempt was made to remove the hateful graffiti of Sheikh Mujib and the dictator Sheikh Hasina on two pillars of the Metrorail behind the Raju sculpture of Dhaka University. These two graffiti represent revolution, resistance and the destruction of fascism of the July Movement. It is our responsibility to keep this memory fresh and spread it to future generations,” the notice reads.

The notice further said, “This is an unintentional mistake of the proctorial team. We sincerely apologize for this. We promise to be more careful in this regard in the future.”

Activists and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League painted the graffiti during the July movement expressing their firm position. Later, on August 5, the protester tainted the graffiti throwing liquid garbage, paint colors and hung a chain made by torn shoes and sandals.

Source: BSS