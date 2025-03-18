US Senator Gary Peters meets Chief Adviser | Miscellaneous নিউজ

"The election will be free and fair. It will be held in a festive mood. There will be big celebrations on the election day, like the ones we have seen in the past," the Chief Adviser said.

US Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) on Tuesday called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to deepen relationships between the two friendly countries.

Senator Peters enquired about the reform initiatives of the Interim Government, the reports of key commissions and the IG's plan to hold free and fair elections.

The Chief Adviser said the government would hold elections in December if the political parties agreed to fewer reforms. But the general elections would be held a few months later if the parties wanted a bigger package of reforms from the IG.

"The election will be free and fair. It will be held in a festive mood. There will be big celebrations on the election day, like the ones we have seen in the past," the Chief Adviser said.

Professor Yunus said the political parties would sign a July Charter once they agreed to the reforms proposed by the major commissions. "The July Charter will set the future course of the country," he said.

Peters appreciated the reform agenda of the government, saying the US was looking forward to a smooth democratic transition in Bangladesh.

Senator Peters said many Bangladeshi-origin people reside in his constituency in Michigan, including the city of Detroit. Some of them have expressed concern over the attacks on the minorities in recent months, he added.

He said there have also been massive amounts of misinformation over the minority attacks. Some of this misinformation has permeated into the US, raising concerns among minority groups, he said.

Professor Yunus reaffirmed his government's commitment to upholding the human rights of every citizen of the country irrespective of their colour, creed, race, sex and gender.

He said the attacks on the minorities, notably Hindus, following the changeover in August last year were politically, not religiously, motivated, but his government has taken prompt actions against the culprits.

Professor Yunus has urged the US senator to visit cities and towns across Bangladesh and invited other US political leaders, journalists and activists to tour the country to know the actual information on religious harmony.

"We need your help. Please tell your friends to travel to Bangladesh. This way we can combat these misinformation campaigns," he said.

The two leaders also discussed social businesses, a world without poverty and microcredit as a tool to fight poverty both in the US and the rest of the world.