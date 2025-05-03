Journalists in Bangladesh keep facing obstacles | Miscellaneous নিউজ

A total of 398 incidents of attack on and harassment of journalists were reported from August, 2024 to March, 2025, with 82 incidents reported in February and March, according to the rights group Ain O Salish Kendra’s latest data.

Bangladesh observes World Press Freedom Day 2025 today, as elsewhere across the globe, with harassment of journalists still continuing in the country even after the August, 2024 overthrow of the fascist Hasina government.

A total of 398 incidents of attack on and harassment of journalists were reported from August, 2024 to March, 2025, with 82 incidents reported in February and March, according to the rights group Ain O Salish Kendra’s latest data.

The ASK data show that 40 incidents were reported in March, another 40 in February, and 20 incidents in January.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) showed that Bangladesh stepped up 16 notches in its press freedom index and Bangladesh has become the 149th country this year from the previous 165th position in the past year -- out of the 180 countries.

Thirty-four countries stood out for the mass closure of their media outlets, which has led to the exiling of journalists in recent years. This is especially true for Nicaragua (172nd, nine notches down), Belarus (166th), Iran (176th), Myanmar (169th), Sudan (156th), Azerbaijan (167th) and Afghanistan (175th), where economic difficulties compounded the effects of political pressure.

Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuz Alam said that Bangladesh has gained 16 steps up in the RSF press freedom index as the government did not intervene in mass media.

Twenty-five were charged with ‘crimes against humanity,’ forcing many into hiding to avoid arrest and imprisonment, according to the RSF data shared on April 14.

One of the two factions of the Dhaka Union of Journalists in a statement signed by its president Sajjad Alam Khan and general secretary Akhtar Hossain on Friday said that mass media outlets were facing various challenges.

It said that the DUJ faction office has been locked for the past eight months, murder cases have been filed against over 100 journalists while many became unemployed.

In the statement, DUJ faction leaders demanded stopping repression and torture on journalists to ensure freedom of press.

DUJ faction former president Sohel Haider said that the media did not enjoy the desired freedom since its independence in 1971.

‘Many journalists are facing murder cases reportedly aligned with Sheikh Hasina government. Many of them may be involved in corruption and other offences. Cases should be filed with specific allegations, but not framing in wholesale murder cases,’ Sohel Haider told New Age.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the termination of three journalists because of asking critical questions.

Other DUJ faction general secretary Khurshid Alam, however, said that they have formed a legal cell but no journalists came to the cell for legal assistance.

‘Some came to us personally over some isolated events and we solved those,’ he said, adding that they will protect any journalists if they are attacked.

Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Friday reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to press freedom, saying that they always want journalists to practice truthfully and independently, free from influence by the state, businesspeople, or any other powerful groups.