দৈনিক শিক্ষা | Dainik Shiksha - Bangladeshi online newspaper based on education.

DU admission process begins
The online application process for the undergraduate admission programme at Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-25 has begun.
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31
The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held from 31 January to February 2, while the second phase of the congregation will take place from February 7 to 9, 2025 on the bank of Turag River at Tongi in Gazipur district.
58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’
Fifty-eight more cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) of Sarda Police Academy have been relieved for breaching discipline during the training session.
BNP seeks public role in political decisions
Students should be active in extracurricular activities: BRUR VC
JU Prof Nurul Islam made new pro-vc of NU
Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur
Touhid off to Kuwait to attend counter terrorism conference
CA accords SAFF winning women's team reception, asks for written demands
College, university level debate competition held in Rajshahi
Final round of the college and university leveldebate competition 'Amrai Sera' was held here today.
“Our hearts hearty still bleeding’: Raihan’s family members
“ Our hearts are still bleeding . . . we can still feel existence of Rahan,” wailing family members shared their agony revisiting memories of martyr Raihan.
Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur
A former and an incumbent union parishad chairmen of Kishoreganj were arrested in Gazipur's Signboard area last night on charges of launching an attack on students on July 20.
Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history
The government has appointed a female Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate in Rajshahi for the first time since the district's establishment in 1769.
UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research
The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) will jointly work on a project aimed at enhancing research and development in agriculture and food technology, climate management and strengthening higher education in agricultural fields.
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges boycott classes, exams
Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University are staging demonstrations, boycotting classes and examinations in protest against the government's refusal to form a commission for establishing a separate university for them.
17-member committee formed for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum
The government today formed a 17-member committee for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum with Writer and Filmmaker Dr Ebadur Rahman as its Convenor.
Road to Mugda Medical College in Deplorable Condition
The road to the main hospital gate of the capital's Mugda Medical College and Hospital has been in a chronic state of disrepair for the past one and a half years. The government hospital serves the mass population of Mugda, Basabo, Kamalapur, Khilgaon, and adjacent areas.
BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested
The driver of the bus that killed a Barishal University student has been arrested from Khasherhat village in Patuakhali district.
July Mass Uprising: Heart-touching story of Antor's mother
Darkness had engulfed the life of Hamida Banu, and for a while, she lost her hope for survival in the world when her husband left her along with nine-month-old Antor.
Four-attempt limit set for BCS exams
The Council of Advisers on Thursday decided that a candidate can appear at Bangladesh Civil Services (BCS) examinations maximum four times.
Govt to initiate PhD programme in nursing: UGC chairman
Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Anwar Hossain said on Tuesday that the government will initiate the PhD programme in nursing education after consulting with stakeholders including Banganbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
History of 'July Uprising 2024' will be included in BRUR curriculum
Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) is going to introduce the History of July Uprising 2024 in the curriculum for all departments as a course titled 'Bangladesh Studies' from the next academic sessions.
Imran Hossain, 36, had a happy family with his parents, wife and children.
Handsome Imran Hossain is now on the brink of becoming blind as he received eye injury in shooting by police members and Awami League leaders during the anti-discrimination student movement at Payra Chattar in Jhenaidah town. He still has two rubber bullets lodged in his left eye.
The nation needs a national education commission
Dr. Yunus' administration has established six commissions in six different public administration sectors; this is an excellent move in the right direction. Although selecting the six sectors and choosing their heads has raised questions, no question has been raised about the rationality of the gover
Do the HSC results give us any genuine picture of students’ better performance?
The HSC results of 2024 were published on 15 October that basically don’t see any excitement and bring any satisfaction to the students particularly the serious, regular, toiling and inquisitive students as this on mass pass may bring some smile for the weaker students who usually don’t show any kin
Congratulations Han Kang- the first Korean Nobel Prize Winner in Literature!
The theme of intense poetic prose confronting historical traumas and exposing the fragility of human life won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2024 for South Korean author Han Kang who is the first Korean and eighteenth woman to win the literature prize out of the 117 prizes awarded since 1901. Han
ELT situation in Bangladesh
English is considered to be the most important and is given the most attention in state policy in Southeast Asian countries but it meets a number of setbacks due to ineffective pedagogical approaches, lack of appropriate materials, and shortage of competent teachers and these symptoms strongly appea