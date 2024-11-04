দৈনিক শিক্ষা | Dainik Shiksha - Bangladeshi online newspaper based on education.

দৈনিক শিক্ষা | Dainik Shiksha - Bangladeshi online newspaper based on education.

Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA - dainik shiksha
Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA
DU admission process begins - dainik shiksha
DU admission process begins

The online application process for the undergraduate admission programme at Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-25 has begun.

First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 - dainik shiksha
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held from 31 January to February 2, while the second phase of the congregation will take place from February 7 to 9, 2025 on the bank of Turag River at Tongi in Gazipur district.

58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ - dainik shiksha
58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’

Fifty-eight more cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) of Sarda Police Academy have been relieved for breaching discipline during the training session.

Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident - dainik shiksha
Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Bakchar area under Gobindaganj upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

BNP seeks public role in political decisions
Students should be active in extracurricular activities: BRUR VC
JU Prof Nurul Islam made new pro-vc of NU
Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur
Touhid off to Kuwait to attend counter terrorism conference
CA accords SAFF winning women's team reception, asks for written demands
See more
College, university level debate competition held in Rajshahi - dainik shiksha
College, university level debate competition held in Rajshahi

Final round of the college and university leveldebate competition 'Amrai Sera' was held here today.

“Our hearts hearty still bleeding’: Raihan’s family members - dainik shiksha
“Our hearts hearty still bleeding’: Raihan’s family members

“ Our hearts are still bleeding . . . we can still feel existence of Rahan,” wailing family members shared their agony revisiting memories of martyr Raihan.

Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur - dainik shiksha
Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur

A former and an incumbent union parishad chairmen of Kishoreganj were arrested in Gazipur's Signboard area last night on charges of launching an attack on students on July 20.

Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history - dainik shiksha
Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history

The government has appointed a female Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate in Rajshahi for the first time since the district's establishment in 1769.

UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research - dainik shiksha
UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) will jointly work on a project aimed at enhancing research and development in agriculture and food technology, climate management and strengthening higher education in agricultural fields.

Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges boycott classes, exams - dainik shiksha
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges boycott classes, exams

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University are staging demonstrations, boycotting classes and examinations in protest against the government's refusal to form a commission for establishing a separate university for them.

17-member committee formed for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum - dainik shiksha
17-member committee formed for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum

The government today formed a 17-member committee for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum with Writer and Filmmaker Dr Ebadur Rahman as its Convenor.

Road to Mugda Medical College in Deplorable Condition - dainik shiksha
Road to Mugda Medical College in Deplorable Condition

The road to the main hospital gate of the capital's Mugda Medical College and Hospital has been in a chronic state of disrepair for the past one and a half years. The government hospital serves the mass population of Mugda, Basabo, Kamalapur, Khilgaon, and adjacent areas.

BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested - dainik shiksha
BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested

The driver of the bus that killed a Barishal University student has been arrested from Khasherhat village in Patuakhali district.

July Mass Uprising: Heart-touching story of Antor's mother - dainik shiksha
July Mass Uprising: Heart-touching story of Antor's mother

Darkness had engulfed the life of Hamida Banu, and for a while, she lost her hope for survival in the world when her husband left her along with nine-month-old Antor.

Four-attempt limit set for BCS exams - dainik shiksha
Four-attempt limit set for BCS exams

The Council of Advisers on Thursday decided that a candidate can appear at Bangladesh Civil Services (BCS) examinations maximum four times.

Govt to initiate PhD programme in nursing: UGC chairman - dainik shiksha
Govt to initiate PhD programme in nursing: UGC chairman

Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Anwar Hossain said on Tuesday that the government will initiate the PhD programme in nursing education after consulting with stakeholders including Banganbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

History of 'July Uprising 2024' will be included in BRUR curriculum - dainik shiksha
History of 'July Uprising 2024' will be included in BRUR curriculum

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) is going to introduce the History of July Uprising 2024 in the curriculum for all departments as a course titled 'Bangladesh Studies' from the next academic sessions.

Imran Hossain, 36, had a happy family with his parents, wife and children. - dainik shiksha
Imran Hossain, 36, had a happy family with his parents, wife and children.

Handsome Imran Hossain is now on the brink of becoming blind as he received eye injury in shooting by police members and Awami League leaders during the anti-discrimination student movement at Payra Chattar in Jhenaidah town. He still has two rubber bullets lodged in his left eye.

Posted by Dainikshiksha
See more

Photos See more

15-minute storm causes massive at Baufal - dainik shiksha

15-minute storm causes massive at Baufal

Tension between the two groups at Shiksha Bhaban in pictures - dainik shiksha

Tension between the two groups at Shiksha Bhaban in pictures

‘Quota movement' in photographs - dainik shiksha

‘Quota movement' in photographs

SSC exam in picture - dainik shiksha

SSC exam in picture

School van carrying children running with risky - dainik shiksha

School van carrying children running with risky

Latest news

BNP seeks public role in political decisions
Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA
58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31
DU admission process begins
Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident
Retired UGC officials call on chairman
See more

Opinion See more

The nation needs a national education commission - dainik shiksha
The nation needs a national education commission

Dr. Yunus' administration has established six commissions in six different public administration sectors; this is an excellent move in the right direction. Although selecting the six sectors and choosing their heads has raised questions, no question has been raised about the rationality of the gover

Do the HSC results give us any genuine picture of students’ better performance? - dainik shiksha
Do the HSC results give us any genuine picture of students’ better performance?

The HSC results of 2024 were published on 15 October that basically don’t see any excitement and bring any satisfaction to the students particularly the serious, regular, toiling and inquisitive students as this on mass pass may bring some smile for the weaker students who usually don’t show any kin

Congratulations Han Kang- the first Korean Nobel Prize Winner in Literature! - dainik shiksha
Congratulations Han Kang- the first Korean Nobel Prize Winner in Literature!

The theme of intense poetic prose confronting historical traumas and exposing the fragility of human life won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2024 for South Korean author Han Kang who is the first Korean and eighteenth woman to win the literature prize out of the 117 prizes awarded since 1901. Han

ELT situation in Bangladesh - dainik shiksha
ELT situation in Bangladesh

English is considered to be the most important and is given the most attention in state policy in Southeast Asian countries but it meets a number of setbacks due to ineffective pedagogical approaches, lack of appropriate materials, and shortage of competent teachers and these symptoms strongly appea

College See more

Youth arrested after disrupting classroom at Dhaka's Sir Salimullah Medical College - dainik shiksha Youth arrested after disrupting classroom at Dhaka's Sir Salimullah Medical College Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, halt traffic 54 detained as students storm into secretariat Students block Science Lab intersection disrupting traffic

School See more

Schools asked to reinstate science-humanities-business studies groups in Class-IX, X - dainik shiksha Schools asked to reinstate science-humanities-business studies groups in Class-IX, X Govt dissolves committee formed over textbook revision Primary teachers demand 10th grade, full promotions Primary textbooks to be distributed timely: Salehuddin

Admission See more

Govt. announces school admission policy for 2025 - dainik shiksha Govt. announces school admission policy for 2025 Dr. Yunus is heading to Bangladesh to take office as its interim leader Thursday DU admission test results for 2023-24 session published DU admission test results of all units to be published Thursday

Bcs See more

46th BCS preliminary test on March 9 - dainik shiksha 46th BCS preliminary test on March 9 45th BCS written tests postponed

Exams See more

54 detained as students storm into secretariat - dainik shiksha 54 detained as students storm into secretariat HSC students demonstrate at Secretariat demanding re-evaluation Students stage demo protesting HSC results through subject mapping; several injured Govt approves publishing HSC results soon: Education Ministry

Click here to registration.
Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA - dainik shiksha Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA DU admission process begins - dainik shiksha DU admission process begins First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 - dainik shiksha First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ - dainik shiksha 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident - dainik shiksha Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0033550262451172