‘Artivism for Peace’ exhibition held at DU - Dainikshiksha

‘Artivism for Peace’, a daylong exhibition that brought together the works of young artists from across Bangladesh,was held at TSC, University of Dhaka, here yesterday.

The exhibition followed a workshop with 30 young artists promoting a harmonious Bangladesh, with a mural as a key highlight that attracted significant attention.

A total of 35 art pieces, including submissions from workshop participants and external artists, were showcased.

These artworks embodied themes of peace, tolerance, and harmony, aiming to inspire positive change, a UNDP press release said today.

Visitors were moved by the powerful messages in the art and resonated with the descriptions, sparking discussions on fostering a more inclusive and tolerant Bangladesh while recalling the July-August Uprising.

The exhibition was organised by the Kashful Foundation, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB) initiative, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division.

PTIB, funded by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, aims to foster a more inclusive and tolerant society in Bangladesh.

Professor Hasan A Shafie and Dr Rasheda Rawnak Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Dhaka; Md Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh; and Faisal Bin Majid, Project Manager of PTIB, UNDP; were present at the event, among others.

Hasan A Shafie said, "We welcome such initiatives by the youth."

Dr Rasheda Rawnak Khan further mentioned, "We want programmes like this to spread across Bangladesh. These kinds of programmes play a significant role in inspiring the youth."

Abdul Quayyum said, "It’s important to promote peace and tolerance to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Hence it should be expanded across the country."

Faisal Bin Majid said, "We are always here to support such creative endeavours by the youth."

source: BSS