‘Byatikram Education Conclave’ in Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Byatikram MASDO, a prominent socio-cultural organization based in Assam, successfully concluded the inaugural ‘Byatikram Education Conclave’ at the Dhaka Club in the capital on Monday (June 10).

The event was supported by the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati, JIS University, Friends of Bangladesh, SAARC Cultural Society, North East Solutions, and others, said a press release.

For the first time, the conclave brought together universities and educational institutions from Eastern India and Bangladesh, fostering educational exchange and building a bridge of communication between the two nations, it added.

Byatikram MASDO has a rich history of organizing cultural, social, and economic events in Bangladesh over the past decade. Noteworthy initiatives include celebrating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Bangladesh since 2016, publishing Assamese translations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Karagarer Dinlipi' and 'Unfinished Autobiography,' and most recently, hosting the "Byatikram Medical Tourism Conclave" on April 21, which significantly impacted the medical sectors of both countries.

Dr. Saumen Bharatiya, President of Byatikram MASDO, emphasized the importance of such exchanges: “The more social, cultural, and economic exchanges between two countries, the stronger the economic and human relations. Byatikram MASDO and Friends of Bangladesh have been working selflessly towards this goal. The 'Byatikram Education Conclave' aimed to further strengthen relations through educational exchanges.”

Mr. Ruhul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, praised Byatikram MASDO's efforts: “Byatikram MASDO has been exceptional for a long time. Their quality of events between Bangladesh and Assam is truly commendable, and this year, they have organized the 'Byatikram Education Conclave. I am hopeful that this conclave will be beneficial for both Bangladesh and Assam.”

The event commenced with a tribute-paying ceremony to the esteemed writer and cultural activist, Mou Roychowdhury, followed by several panel discussions, the press release added.