‘Did not open fire on students, protesters’: RAB - Dainikshiksha

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) did not open fire on students and protesters, said Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous, head of RAB's media wing.He made the statement during a press conference on Wednesday at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.

"RAB did not open fire on the students or the public. If there are any complaints from journalists, we will look into them," said the RAB official.

In response to another question, Munim clarified that only tear gas shells and sound grenades were deployed from RAB helicopters. Several actions had been taken by RAB Headquarters in relation to this matter, he added.

The RAB official further emphasized that while members of other forces may have gone on strike, no RAB members participated in such a strike, nor did any flee their duties.