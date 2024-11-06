‘European Union with you’: Pampaloni tells Prof Yunus - Dainikshiksha

The European Union on Wednesday informed the interim government that it is ready to support Bangladesh in every possible way in its reform initiatives and fight against corruption.

“The message is very clear. The European Union is with you. We want to support your reform (initiatives),” Paola Pampaloni, Director, Asia and Pacific Department of European External Action Service told Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus confirming the support of 27 member states of the European Union for Bangladesh.

She expressed the readiness of the European countries to support Bangladesh when she called on the Chief Adviser at his office at Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Michael Miller, the ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, was also present.

Pampaloni said that there will be no shortage of funds for reform, and they will also provide Bangladesh’s interim government with technical support for accomplishing the job.

The Chief Adviser appreciated the gesture and recalled his meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, when the two discussed ways and means for support for Bangladesh.

He pointed out that Von der Leyen had pledged to help Bangladesh combat corruption and the country's transition towards renewable energy with its vast experience in the fields.

Pampaloni acknowledged that the European Union had done it with many other countries using its technical expertise and financial support.

“We were listening to your statements in UNGA carefully and resolved that now we have someone who can be worked with in Bangladesh. You don’t need to feel alone. We are really keen to support,” she said.

The EU official urged Bangladesh to create more investment opportunities, which would create more jobs and increase trade.

Ambassador Miller told the Chief Adviser that the Vice President of the European Investment Bank was planning to visit Bangladesh in January to explore more business opportunities with Bangladesh, according to the press wing of the Chief Adviser.

The Chief Advisor reassured the European Union officials about Bangladesh’s commitment to labour rights reform, which would pave the way for bringing more investment.

“We want to make sure we keep the international standard... there will be no hide and seek. We don’t want to play this game anymore,” he told the EU officials.

The EU officials praised Professor Yunus’s political commitment to reforms in various sectors.

“This is for the first time we have seen some political commitment on something that we have set in. So, we count on you,” Pampaloni said.

The Chief Adviser requested the European Union to work with Nepal and India to increase regional power connectivity.

He said that Nepal has huge hydropower, which is being wasted, and with some support from the European Union, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India can all be benefitted from it.

The Chief Adviser also urged the European Union to focus on Bangladesh’s youths and highlighted the recent achievements of Bangladeshi girls in the South Asian football team. “They have come and conquered, not just once but twice,” he said.

He also requested the European Union to send a European soccer team to inspire Bangladeshi girls.

