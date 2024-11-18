‘Mugdho Water Corner' inaugurated at KU - Dainikshiksha

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim inaugurated the ‘Mugdha Water Corner' by cutting a ribbon at the first floor of Poet Jibananda Dash Building on the campus on Sunday.

Discipline of English of the KU has taken an initiative to set up the corner in memory of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, a former student of Mathematics 19th batch Discipline of KU.



On July 18 last, Mugdho embraced martyrdom after taking part in the quota reform movement called by the students in Azampur, Uttara of the capital Dhaka. During the quota reform movement, the police opened fire on the students.

One of the bullets hit Mugdho's forehead and pierced through his right ear. Later, the doctors declared Mugdho dead when he was taken to nearby Crescent Hospital.Shortly before being shot, Mugdho was distributing water and biscuits among the protesting students saying "Water, water, anybody needs water, brother?"Mugdho came to Dhaka March last after completing his graduation in Mathematics from the Khulna University. After that he got admission in MBA at BUP (Bangladesh University of Professionals). He had a dream to go to the Netherlands for higher studies.Head of English Discipline and Dean of Arts and Humanities School Prof Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, among others, addressed it.Later, a doa mahfil was held for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all martyrs, including Mugdho, who were killed during anti-discrimination student movements.

