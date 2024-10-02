‘Policemen who failed to rejoin duties will be considered criminals’: Home Affairs Adviser - Dainikshiksha

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has announced that police personnel who have failed to rejoin their duties will be considered criminals and brought under the law.

He made the remark today during a press briefing following a meeting of the Law and Order Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking to journalists, the adviser clarified, “Those who have not yet rejoined their positions will not be considered as part of the police force. Instead, they will be regarded as criminals. We have already made the decision to recruit new personnel for Ansar, police, and BGB units.”

The adviser also confirmed that a notification for the recruitment of sub-inspectors is expected within the next few days.

On the topic of police reform, which began on October 1, the adviser clarified that the work is being handled by a separate committee. “The committee will submit their report, based on which the necessary reforms will be implemented,” he explained.

At the same briefing, the home adviser highlighted that preparations are underway to ensure that this year's Durga Puja is celebrated safely. “We have taken every possible step to make sure the Puja goes off without any disruptions. We are also working on improving the overall law and order situation, and we expect further improvements in the coming days,” he said.

The meeting also covered a wide range of issues, including security at industrial zones like Ashulia, weapons recovery operations, and efforts to combat drug trade. The adviser noted that special attention is being given to safeguarding garments factories and religious shrines across the country.

When asked about the possibility of extending the Durga Puja holiday to three days, he said, “This matter does not fall within my purview, and I have never advocated for it.”

Addressing the ongoing issues in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Lt Gen Jahangir noted that despite the peace accord, some groups like the UPDF have not surrendered their weapons, unlike the JSS. He acknowledged internal conflicts between these groups and emphasized the need for measures to ensure peaceful coexistence in the region.

The adviser also highlighted the importance of preventing the influx of weapons and external training into the area, stating that efforts are being made to address these concerns.source: unb