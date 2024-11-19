10 injured in clash between rival students at Rajshahi University - Dainikshiksha

At least 10 people have been injured after students of Law Department and Marketing Department of Rajshahi University (RU) clashed over sledging during an interdepartmental football match.

The violence occurred on Monday evening, authorities said.

The injured were Mahfuzur Rahman, a law teacher and nine students of two departments, including Tanjil and Tofail.

Dr. Saeeda Anju, Chairperson of the Law Department, said on Tuesday , "I am currently at Rajshahi Medical College with the injured teacher and students. Several of them, including our teacher, sustained serious injuries."

Abu Saleh Shoaib, RU correspondent of Bonik Barta, was beaten up while covering the clash. He alleged that the students of the marketing department snatched his phone, forced him to delete the video and tore his ID card. Several other journalists were attacked.

Later, Police have been deployed on the campus to calm the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the clash erupted on Monday evening during a Round-16 match of the university's interdepartmental football tournament, in which the Marketing Department defeated the Law Department by one goal. During the game, spectators from both sides exchanged chants, accusing each other of being "frauds," which led to verbal altercations.

After the game, the Law Department team left the stadium first, followed by the Marketing Department.

However, the dispute reignited at the stadium gate between some students from both sides, escalating into stone-throwing and chasing with sticks.

Source: UNB