1235 mobile towers out of order in 10 flood-hit districts: BTRC - Dainikshiksha

A total of 1235 mobile towers out of 13,491 in 10 flood affected districts have remained out of order due to flood, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The districts include Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet, said a press release of BTRC issued on Friday.

Already the Bangladesh Army has provided all out necessary assistance including vessels and speedboats to carry the equipment, generator and fuel to the mobile operators and tower operators to restore the services.

Besides, the towers which went under water would not be made functional until the improvement of the flood situation.

The authorities are providing charging facilities in the flood-hit areas where mobile networks have been restored through generators.

Due to the deterioration of the flood situation in Moulvibazar and Sylhet district, there is possibility of telecommunication to get disrupted.

However, the mobile operators, tower co-operator and authorities are trying to re-store the mobile networks, it added.source: unb