13th Kake International Japanese Speech Contest on Thursday

The 13th Kake International Japanese Speech Contest, 2023 in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan will be held at 10:00 AM-1.00PM on Thursday next (24 August).

The program has been arranged at Green Landmark Tower, 129 Kolabagan, (4th & 9th Floor), Opposite of Kolabagan Playground, Mirpur Road, Dhanmondi in the capital.

The program will be graced by Second Secretary and Deputy Head Public Relations and Cultural Section YAMAMOTO Kyohei as chief guest and General Director of Department for International Affairs, Kake Educational Institution Fumitsugu Otsuki as special guest.

Director of Japanese Education Center, Department for International Affairs, Kake Educational Institution Naoko Kuwahara and Japanese Language Teacher, Aishin International Language School, Japan Shimohara Mieko will remain judges in the contest.