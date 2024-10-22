252 Cadet SI’s dismissed for disciplinary breaches - Dainikshiksha

In a stringent measure, 252 cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) have been dismissed from the Sarda Police Academy in Rajshahi due to violations of disciplinary codes.

According to a senior official who preferred to remain anonymous, the cadets were dismissed on Monday, with the principal of the academy sending official discharge letters to the home addresses of the trainees.

Out of a total of 801 cadet SIs undergoing training at the academy, these 252 Sis were found guilty of breaches severe enough to warrant their dismissal.

The training, which started earlier this year, was initially scheduled to conclude on November 4.

This incident occurred in the wake of rising calls for police reform following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Many citizens and civil society groups have pushed for a more people-centric and accountable police force, as the basic functioning of the Bangladesh Police has remained largely unchanged for decades.

With over 200,000 personnel, the Bangladesh Police plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order across the country.

It is the principal law enforcement agency, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Calls for improvements in law enforcement are becoming a key priority, with growing demands to make police reforms a permanent fixture in the national agenda, regardless of political transitions.

Background of the Academy

The Sarda Police Academy, located in Rajshahi, is the primary training institute for new recruits in the Bangladesh Police.

Founded after the country’s independence in 1971, the academy is responsible for producing officers who uphold the law and maintain public order. However, recent developments have raised concerns about the internal discipline of the cadets within the academy, casting a shadow over its operations.source: unb