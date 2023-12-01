3 Bangladeshi universities to get $100 million from ADB to improve CSE, IT programs - Dainikshiksha

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Tuesday (November 28, 2023) signed a $100 million loan agreement to improve computer science, software engineering, and information technology (IT) programs in three universities in Bangladesh.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, Country Director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at a ceremony at ERD in Dhaka.

“This project will help accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption, realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh, and enable the country to reap the demographic dividend by creating digitally qualified young human resources and entrepreneurs,” said ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting.

“This new initiative builds on ADB’s ongoing skills development support through industry partnerships to increase competitiveness and foster innovation,” he said.

The Improving Computer and Software Engineering Tertiary Education Project will upgrade the computer science and engineering, software engineering, and information technology degree programs of the leading public universities in Bangladesh. The universities receiving the funding are: Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), University of Dhaka (DU), and Jashore University of Science and Technology.

These programs will adopt blended learning techniques and integrate the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and internet of things.

These programs will seek international accreditation to ensure that students get updated curricula that adhere to international standards.

ADB will support the establishment of modern classrooms and laboratories, collaboration and start-up spaces, and auxiliary facilities in the three universities.

These facilities will incorporate climate- and disaster-resilient designs, energy- and water-saving features, and will include women-friendly amenities and services.

The universities will develop capacities of teachers to be proficient in new instructional approaches and emerging digital technologies.

The students and teachers from the three and other universities will also work with industry partners to come up with innovative solutions through joint research and development.

Mandatory internship opportunities, career counseling, and industry placement will be provided to undergraduate students, particularly for women.source: unb