4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh capital

The earthquake, measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 12:49 pm -- lasted only for a few seconds, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department update signed by Assistant Meteorologist Farzana Sultana.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tangali district, 59 km northwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Dhaka’s Agargaon, it said.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on September 9, a mild earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region.

The earthquake, measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale, originated in the Cachar district of India’s Assam and lasted for a few seconds.