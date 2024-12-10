5 KUET teachers suspended over irregularities - Dainikshiksha

Five teachers of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) have been suspended , after allegations of their involvement in illegal recruitment and promotion rackets were proven to be true upon investigation.

The decision was made during the university's 95th syndicate meeting held December 5th, as stated in a letter issued on Monday.

The suspended teachers are Dr. Masrura Mostafa, professor in the Department of Humanities and Business; Dr. Subrata Talapatra, professor in the IEM Department; Dr. Md. Ikramul Haque, associate professor in the BECM Department; Nibhin Mandal, assistant professor in the ESE Department; and Shahriar Roman, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Business.

Shaheduzzaman Sheikh, Section Officer in charge of the university's Public Relations Department, said the allegations were investigated before taking action.

The findings, which indicated evidence of misconduct, were presented to the syndicate before the decision was made, he added.

