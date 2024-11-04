58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ - Dainikshiksha

Fifty-eight more cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) of Sarda Police Academy have been relieved for breaching discipline during the training session.

A senior official who preferred to remain anonymous revealed this information on Monday.

Earlier, on October 22, 250 cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) were dismissed from the academy due to violations of disciplinary codes.

The training which started earlier this year was initially scheduled to conclude on November 4.

This decision was taken amid the growing demand for reform in the police administration following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Meanwhile, on October 25, the authorities issued two separate show cause notices to 59 trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) during training sessions at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi.

The Sarda Police Academy is the primary training institute for new recruits in the Bangladesh Police.

Founded after the country’s independence in 1971, the academy is responsible for producing officers who uphold the law and maintain public order.

source: UNB