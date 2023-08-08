6 including Jubo Dal joint secretary arrested in arson case

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested six BNP men from different places of the country, in a case lodged over setting three passenger buses and a police car on fire during the party's sit-in programme in the city's Matuail area on July 29.

The arrestees are- Dhaka Zila Jubo Dal joint secretary Md Sahidul Islam, assistant organizing secretary Md Suruzzaman, member of Dhaka Zila BNP Md Muminul Islam, member of Dhamrai Municipality Chhatra Dal Apurba Chandra Das, member of Savar Thana Juba Dal M Sujan and member of Dhamrai Thana Jubo Dal Md Rajib Hossain.

Dhaka Zila Police Super Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter at a press conference held at his office today.

"On July 29, three public vehicles and a police car on the Dhaka-Aricha highway were set on fire, and cocktails were exploded by some miscreants. Bus driver Anwar Hossain, who was injured in the incident, filed a case under the relevant provisions of the Penal Code, 1908 and the Explosive Substances Act,1908 in this regard," the official said.

"Under the supervision and leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops and Traffic- North) Md Abdullahil Kafi and DB Additional Superintendent of Police (Dhaka District) Mobashshira Habib Khan, a team of Ashulia Police Station and District Intelligence Branch Dhaka (North) conducted raids in Manikganj, Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai Thana areas of Dhaka district and arrested them," he added.

At least 20 police personnel were injured as BNP activists clashed with police during the party's sit-in programme in the city entrance points on July 29.

They exploded cocktails in different parts of the capital. Cars were vandalized and set on fire in many places.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Source : BSS