625 killed and 18,380 injured during Anti-Discrimination Student Movement: Health Services Secretary - Dainikshiksha

A total of 625 people have lost their lives and 18,380 have been injured during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Senior Secretary MA Akmal Hossain Azad of the Health Services Division said on Wednesday.

However, he said that these are not the final numbers. The secretary was speaking at a briefing in the conference room of the ministry at the Secretariat.

“We have learned that 18,380 people have been injured, and 625 have lost their lives. We have tried to transfer the injured from one hospital to another for treatment. Our utmost effort is to train service providers through data entry in various government hospitals to prepare for any future situation. We are trying to increase our capacity,” said Akmal.

“Some of the injured have died without treatment, and we will not be able to escape responsibility before the nation for that. Therefore, we are working in a coordinated manner. We are trying to arrange treatment for the injured students abroad. Even though it is not under our jurisdiction, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has provided free tickets. Even if no one does, we will make arrangements,” he added.

He further stated that a task force or committee has been formed to determine how many have been injured or killed. This committee has been formed under the leadership of a former senior health secretary. They are trying to ascertain this number.source: unb