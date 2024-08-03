78 arrested HSC examinees get bail - Dainikshiksha

78 arrested HSC examinees get bail

dainikshiksha desk |

A total of 78 HSC examinees, who were arrested in connection with the ongoing violence and vandalism during quota reform movement, got bail from different courts of the country yesterday.

Among them, 55 students secured bail from the courts concerned in Dhaka division, 14 in Chittagong division, six from the courts in Khulna and three in Rangpur division.

Though it was a weekly holiday, the courts sat today at the special initiative from Law Minister Anisul Huq, a law ministry press release said.

Earlier the law minister has directed the prosecution team (prosecutors) across the country to be proactive in granting bail to the students quickly.source: the daily star

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Primary schools open tomorrow - dainik shiksha Primary schools open tomorrow DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir - dainik shiksha DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir Israel-Hamas war latest: International calls for cease-fire grow after assassinations in the Mideast - dainik shiksha Israel-Hamas war latest: International calls for cease-fire grow after assassinations in the Mideast 78 arrested HSC examinees get bail - dainik shiksha 78 arrested HSC examinees get bail US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast - dainik shiksha US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0026710033416748