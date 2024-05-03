9 Bangladeshi universities in Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list - Dainikshiksha

Nine Bangladeshi universities have made it to the Times Higher Education 2024 Asia list.

Times Higher Education, a renowned education magazine from the UK, shared a list of 739 universities across Asia for the year 2024 on its website on April 30.

Including Bangladesh, the list includes universities from 31 different territories in Asia. Among them, India has 91 universities, China has 86, and Pakistan has 40 universities.

Bangladeshi universities, including BUET and Jahangirnagar University, are ranked between 301-350.

Other top universities in Bangladesh include Bangladesh Agricultural University, North South University, BRAC University, University of Dhaka, University of Rajshahi, Khulna University, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

The top two spots on the list went to Chinese universities: Tsinghua University and Peking University. China also has 33 universities in the top 100.

In India, the Indian Institute of Science is at the top, ranking 32nd in Asia. In Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam University leads nationally and ranks 121st in Asia.

The rankings consider things like teaching quality, research, industry connections, and international influence.

The list was made available on Times Higher Education's website on Tuesday (April 30th).source: unb